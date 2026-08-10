Pioneer girls soccer earns two big wins, one close loss

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls soccer team posted two dominant wins and one close overtime loss to get the fall campaign started last week.

Aug. 4: Lehi 5, Bountiful 1

The Pioneers got off to an impressive start on the road against the defending 5A champions, who were also picked in the preseason poll to capture the title again this year. Lehi had a 3-0 lead at the half and won the second period as well.

The first goal came off the foot of junior midfielder Presley Shippen with an assist from senior forward Ashley Gardner. Junior forward Tessa Richards made the second score unassisted, and the third was provided by sophomore midfielder Kajsa Sherman after a give from sophomore forward Dallis Nelson.

“Bountiful came out strong and put a lot of pressure on us early and it took a minute to find our composure,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “But once we did, the game was flowing well for us.”

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In the second half, the Pioneers added goals by junior forward Lillie Watson off a Gardner assist and sophomore forward Chloe Fritch completed the tally with help from Sherman. The Braves finally broke the shutout by finding the target with just minutes to play.

“I think we added a lot of offense in a new system that we were forced to play in a counter move to Bountiful’s heavily-loaded middle,” the coach said. “I felt like we were in control of the game for the vast majority but Bountiful showed in spurts why they won the championship last year,” Hartmann said.

“They are dangerous coming forward and it took great defense to push them about 75 minutes before they got a goal,” the coach continued. “I think our midfielders and forwards work really hard and executed the game plan well and our defense settled into the game nicely.

“Our keeper today was Jill Farnes (So.), who did a great job and really couldn’t do much on the goal we gave away which was a nice clinical finish from Bountiful.

“Today I felt especially Aly Badger (Jr.) in the middle and Tessa Richards on the wing and defense really played well but also new additions to varsity like Chloe Fritch and Kayla Southwick. The whole team did.

“We don’t get to rest much with two more games this week but for tonight we will enjoy a great win and then tomorrow it’s back to the preparation for the next test,” Hartmann concluded.

Aug. 6: Riverton 2, Lehi 1 (2OT)

The Pioneers got the early advantage over the Silverwolves at home, with sophomore forward Eiley Baker hitting the target first off a give from Shippen. That advantage stood to the break.

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“We started strong and dominated the first half and it appeared we would confidently ride this one out,” Hartmann said. “Unfortunately, we took our foot off the gas and let Riverton into the game in the second half to tie it.

“Despite many big opportunities in regulation and overtime to win the game, one unfortunate play cost us,” he said. “One long ball where we hesitated and cleared it into a Riverton player ended the game.

“There were lots of positive moments but also a reminder that the winning mentality has to be maintained throughout the game. I am not too worried though and I am confident we will find the rhythm again tomorrow,” the coach concluded. Farnes handled the netminding duties for the duration.

Aug. 7: Lehi 7, Orem 0

The morning contest at home against the Tigers was close for the first period, after which the Pioneers held a slim 1-0 margin. However, Lehi exploded for six more goals in the second half while junior Sadie Bayless and Farnes combined for the shutout in the net.

“It was time to raise our level after what we felt was a below-par performance last night,” Hartmann said. “We found time to rotate a lot of players in today too and everybody really delivered as well as some heavy carriers got a bit more rest which was needed on a hot day.

“We had agreed that we needed to shoot more from distance and we certainly did. We got six goals off that way plus one great corner-kick goal. We know we have a tough game Tuesday against Mountain Ridge, so we aim to show consistency in that game,” the coach concluded.

Watson and Richards each notched two goals and one assist in the match, while Badger and senior midfielder Kaya Lotaki both scored once and made one give.

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Junior forward Emeri Thatcher also hit the net and additional assists were provided by Shippen plus senior defenders Livi Schoenfeld and Layna Freeman.

Lehi welcomes the Sentinels on Tuesday (Aug. 11) at 3:30 p.m. and hosts Herriman Thursday (Aug. 13) at the same time for the varsity match.