Pioneers shoot fantastic score to start golf season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys golf team opened their fall campaign by shooting a combined 266 – that’s 22 under par – at their home course at Thanksgiving Point on Monday (Aug. 10) in a pre-season match against Morgan (312) and Union (329).

The Pioneers won the event by an astounding 46 strokes over 3A defending state champion Morgan and Union. The Trojans return their entire state team from last year and the Cougars, who finished fourth in 3A, have four of their six state players back.

Sophomore Jordan Ofahengaue led the way with a score of 63 (-9), followed by sophomore Crue Harward at 65 (-7), junior Adi Notoa at 66 (-6) and junior Brodyn Pace at an even-par 72.

The rest of the varsity team had a combined score that matched Union’s total. Sophomore newcomer Simon Caceres carded a 74, sophomore Tate Bollschweiler and junior Carson Priest each shot an 81, and senior Jack Nelson posted a 93.

“We knew opening our first match of the season at Thanksgiving Point would be to our advantage, but even we were surprised at how low the boys went today,” said Coach Johnny Revill.

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“Having both Jordan and Crue play mistake-free, bogey-free golf on day one sets an incredible bar for the rest of our season,” the coach added.

Harward was a member of the 13U Utah all-star team that finished third at PGA Jr. Nationals in 2024.

Ofahengaue and Notoa were on the Utah 17U team that finished second in the PGA Jr. League Championship in that same year. All of the Utah players on this squad were 14 years old at the time.

The other senior players in the program this year include Jaxson Malan, Cameron Burt, Foster Revill, Hendrix Neer, Van Ingram, Zane Haehl, Krew McMillen, Bode Smith, Jordan Roth and Ryan Lindsay.

The rest of the juniors are Paul Dehaun, Townsend Hall, Kade Christofferson, Owen Combs and Hudson Howell. Sophomore Tyler Sargent completes this season’s roster.

The Region 3 campaign begins Monday (Aug. 17) at the Mountain Dell Canyon Course in Parley’s Canyon east of Salt Lake City.

The Pioneers finished ninth in a tight race at the 6A state tournament last year. Corner Canyon claimed the championship over Lone Peak and American Fork finished fifth. Each of those schools has state players back, so the league race should be lively once again.

Photos courtesy of McKenzie Haynes.