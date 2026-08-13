National Night Out connects Lehi residents and police

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi residents connected with local law enforcement on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at Wines Park for the annual National Night Out Against Crime community safety fair. The free annual event brought families, neighbors, and Lehi Police together in a positive, relaxed setting to build strong neighborhood partnerships.

According to the National Night Out organization, the purpose of the event is to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

“National Night Out gives the community an opportunity to meet with the officers and learn about each aspect of law enforcement and what they can expect from the police department in terms of service to the community and how they can be involved,” said Lehi Police Chief Darren Paul. “This fun, relaxed event brings officers and residents together to connect, ask questions, and watch live demonstrations so we can get to know each other.”

The event included activities, booths and demonstrations for all attendees. Highlights included the K9 demonstration and the police motorcycles on display that are utilized in the growing community to enhance traffic safety and investigate collisions.

Officer Donley works with the motor unit within the police department. “The Motor Unit is an entity within the traffic division; its responsibility is to employ motorcycles that allow us to be in a more advantageous position to conceal ourselves and respond to incidents quicker to preserve life.

“The Motor Unit has been beneficial for DUI enforcement by parking in advantageous locations to observe drivers who may be potentially impaired and subsequently conduct DUI investigations,” stated Donley.

Lehi Police Department’s Motor Unit currently has two motorcycle officers. They work together in designated areas to spot traffic violators and take proper action.

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“We enforce a lot of speeding, which we have found is a primary collision factor that often contributes to accidents across the city,” said Donley. “Motorcycles help us make roads safer and reduce risk.”

This year’s event introduced the Inclusive Community Service Unit. The police department has launched a new registry for individuals with Autism, developmental disabilities, or dementia. This tool helps families share vital details—such as behaviors, special needs, and emergency alerts—with law enforcement to improve safety and communication.

“This Inclusive Community Service Unit is a new program being rolling out and our goal is to get families within the community that have special needs rather that be dementia or autism or developmental disabilities, registered in the police system. This will make us aware of what we may be responding to and hopefully prevent a dangerous misunderstanding,” said Officer Martin.

Officer Ho said, “As law enforcement, having more information especially from mental health consumers, is vital when responding to an incident. The information differentiates the actions between a person who is on drugs and a person who has a mental health condition. It allows officers to adjust their tactics, reduce sensory triggers and better de-escalate the situation. This way, as officers, we can provide better services.”

Registration for this program will open soon. Registration will be on the police website using a QR code, or a paper form can be completed in person.

“By registering for this program, the police and fire departments can learn about any needs before we arrive,” said Officer Ho. “

Sarah Wells and her family attended the National Night Out event. “We came to see what this was about, and it is actually very impressive. We learned about the Special Victims Unit and the online task force. These groups catch predators and do amazing work to protect children.

“My youngest daughter learned about 911, she learned how and when to call and was excited to speak with the officers,” said Wells. “I feel that this is a great way for children to interact with the police officers and learn that they aren’t scary, but that they are here to help us.”

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Ivy Wells stated, “This event is fun, I think it is important to learn about all the good things that the police do for the city. Learning is vital because it prepares you for unexpected problems.”

Officer Brody Hansen specializes in patrol. He has served with the Lehi Police Department for almost four years and feels that National Night Out is an opportune time to talk about the role of law enforcement and answer questions.

“This event is important because it gives us the opportunity to inform the community about what we do and we also get to know the people in the community. A lot of time people look at police departments and think of police cars and patrol only, however, we are so much more,” said Officer Hansen. “Meeting the community and sharing our stories story builds strong bonds and answering questions helps the public better understand what we do and all the ways we can assist them.”

Chief Paul expressed his appreciation for the strong community support, stating, “My favorite thing about Lehi and Lehi Police is the relationships we have developed within the community and the way that the community supports us in our efforts to serve them. A lot of this has been achieved through National Night Out events.”

“The officers look forward to this event and the interaction with the community. This event gives officers and residents a chance to talk and have fun in a relaxed setting free from the usual pressures of police work,” concluded Chief Paul.