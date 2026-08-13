Recent HS graduate lands lead role in Utah Opera Festival Opera Musical & Theatre production

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

This summer, recent Skyridge High School Graduate and American Fork resident Edyn Armitage took the stage by storm. Edyn was given the lead role at the Utah Festival Opera Musical & Theatre (UFOMT) production of Amélie the Musical (Teen Edition) in Logan, UT. Screenshot

“I auditioned for Amélie and was so excited to be cast in the title role. What I love most about playing Amélie is discovering the depth of her character and the deeper meaning behind the story, and I also love the beautiful music,” wrote Edyn. “Throughout this process, I’ve learned so much from working with such a talented and creative team, and it has helped me grow as a performer.”

The production is based on the book by Craig Lucas with music composed by Daniel Messé and lyrics written by Messé and Nathan Tysen. Students from the Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards performed as the cast of Amélie. Vanessa Ballam, daughter of the famous singer and actor Michael Ballam, directed the show.

The story is about Amélie Poulin, a shy and isolated waitress in Paris who finds her voice by creating a secret world of kindness for those around her. She learns how to interact with others, finds a mysterious photo book, takes a risk on love, and finds a more meaningful and fulfilling life.

“One of the biggest things I have taken away from this story is how important connection is and how much we need the people around us. Amélie reminds us that small acts of kindness have a rippling effect, to reach out to others, and learn to forgive ourselves for the things we carry,” added Edyn.

“Watching Edyn portray Amélie has been an incredible experience. Edyn has dived deep into Amélie’s character and life experiences and does a terrific job emoting what it feels like to be lonely, awkward, and unsure of herself,” shared Edyn’s mother, Jessica Armitage.

“I hope audiences leave feeling inspired to connect with others and appreciate the little moments that make life meaningful,” shared Edyn.

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Amélie is a dreamer and has a vivid imagination, which makes the story both humorous and whimsical. In the end, Amélie finds a piece of herself and overcomes her challenges by serving her family, coworkers, and many members in her community. The story is inspiring for all ages.

“This whole journey with UFOMT has been such a great learning experience both on and offstage. Edyn has grown as an actor, made many dear friends, and has loved being a part of this beautiful production. Like Amélie, I hope that Edyn continues to follow her dreams, show kindness and service to others, and find purpose and meaning in her own life,” concluded Jessica.

Edyn began acting as a seven-year-old with American Fork Youth Theater, which is now Timpanogos Arts Foundation, or Timp Artd. In high school, she acted at both American Fork and Skyridge High Schools. She played the “Sour Kangaroo” in Seussical, Paula in “Catch Me If You Can,” and was in an ensemble for “Hadestown” at AFHS. Edyn most recently played Sheridan in “Mamma Mia” at Skyridge her senior year.

“I fell in love with acting since I was a child, and being able to tell stories and connect with people through theater is what makes theater so special to me,” Edyn concluded.