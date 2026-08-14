Historical marker honors State Street People’s Co-op

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

In a small alleyway off Lehi’s historic State Street, the faint outline of “CO-OP INST.” can still be seen on the corrugated metal siding on the east side of the new Warner Cabinets and Millwork at 115 E. State St. Across the alley, the beautiful brickwork of the historic Union Hotel recalls another piece of the once-sprawling People’s Co-operative Institution.

Amid these remnants of Lehi’s commercial past, nearly 100 people gathered Aug. 5 to unveil a new historical marker celebrating the People’s Co-op and its legacy of enterprise, innovation and community.

“We hope this marker will help residents and visitors alike to appreciate not only the historic buildings but also the remarkable people whose foresight transformed a small frontier town into a thriving commercial center that set the standard for other cities all around the area,” said Susan Colledge, who conducted the program and is member of the Lehi Historical Marker Unveiling Committee.

The People’s Cooperative Institution was Lehi’s largest mercantile enterprise, serving the community from 1872 to 1937 through an extensive network of stores and businesses known for cooperation and commerce. The Co-op also became a symbol of innovation, introducing some of the city’s earliest modern conveniences, including electric lighting, telephone service, concrete sidewalks and a pneumatic tube system. It did not just keep pace with progress—it helped lead it.

Geralee Ekins Smith, a member of the Lehi Historical Society and great-great-granddaughter of James W. Taylor, the first president of the People’s Co-operative Institution, shared a business sketch of the early cooperative.

Mont Peterson, Taylor’s great-great-great-grandson, followed with stories about Taylor and Lehi’s early economic development, along with memories of the State Street businesses of his childhood. The building that is now occupied by State Farm was once a feed store, while the Osmond building was a roller-skating rink and later became an Army Surplus store. Other businesses included a clothing store, grocery store, barber shop, movie theater and lumber yard.

Colledge also tested the audience’s knowledge with a historical trivia game, asking questions about the prices of goods and “modern” innovations during the days of the People’s Co-op. Prizes were awarded to those who knew their Lehi history.

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City Council member James Harrison spoke about the importance of preserving local history and the value of a community’s “cultural return.”

“Not everything that matters to a community can be measured on a financial spreadsheet,” Harrison said, noting that historic preservation anchors community stories to real places and people.

The evening featured music from barbershop trio Nephi Burrows, Joe Broderick and Chris Jones. The trio performed several humorous, old-fashioned numbers before closing with “Brightly Beams Our Father’s Mercy.”

Jones said he chose the song because remembering those who came before can help guide the community toward the future. “What we do with the Historical Society, what we do to remember the people who came before us [sets] that lower light and helps us, I think, navigate a straighter course towards the future.”

The new marker is at 151 E. State St., in front of the Osmond Designs building, which was completed in 1903 and became the flagship of the People’s Co-op and the anchor of its growing network of businesses throughout Lehi.

The Geraldine Taylor Ekins family, descendants of James W. Taylor, unveiled the marker.

It reads:

“People’s Co-operative Institute (1872-1937)

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Formed to profit from the industry brought by the Utah Southern Railroad, the co-op became Lehi’s largest mercantile and among the first with electricity, sidewalks and telephone service. Built in 1903, this 22,000-square-foot structure anchored a network of businesses, including a lumber yard, blacksmith shop, hotel, drugstore and theater.”

This is the 22nd marker of Lehi Historical Society’s Historical Marker Program. The program is funded by the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, Lehi City PARC grants and 2026 sponsors Strata Networks and SIRQ Construction.

The next historical marker unveiling will honor the North Branch Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at 1190 N. 500 West.