Falcon boys golf second at 4-way meet; JV wins

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team finished second in a four-team pre-season tournament on Monday (Aug. 10) at Lakeside Golf Course in West Bountiful against Weber, American Fork and Cedar Valley.

The Warriors won the meet with a team score of 279 strokes, followed by the Falcons at 289 just two points ahead of the Cavemen at 291. The Aviators finished fourth at 308.

In the individual medalist race, senior Tanner Porter finished in second place to capture silver with a score of 64 (-4). Freshman Jraice Finau tied for fourth place with three other golfers at an even-par 72.

Junior Landon Makin shot a 73 and sophomore Carter Wilson carded a 76 to complete the counted scores for the combined team total.

The rest of the varsity contingent included senior Brandon Young and sophomore Dylan Hymas, each at 78 strokes, along with junior Hayes Mauss at 81 and junior Jack Jones at 82.

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This tournament included spots for a full junior varsity contingent as well. Skyridge won that competition with a 314, again edging American Fork at 316. Weber was third at 323 and Cedar Valley brought up the rear at 372.

This squad was led by junior Klive Fuhriman and sophomore Bridger Warr, who each shot a 77. Juniors Ty Christofferson and Hudson Murphy added 80 strokes apiece to the winning combined score.

Senior Grayden Howells followed them with an 83. Junior Jaxson Nelson and freshman Cooper Murphy tallied 85 strokes apiece and sophomore Tamanuitoi Johnson completed the squad with a 90.

The first Region 3 tournament is Monday (Aug. 17) at the Mountain Dell Canyon Course in Parley’s Canyon east of Salt Lake City. The Falcons are hosting a fundraiser dinner and silent auction in the school cafeteria on Wednesday, September 16.