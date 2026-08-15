Falcon girls volleyball posts win and loss in opening week

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls volleyball team got the fall campaign started with split results in the first week of action. In back-to-back contests, they swept the Panthers but then fell to the highly-regarded Vikings in a match that was closer than the result makes it look.

Aug. 11: Skyridge 3, West 0

Opening at home, the Falcons fashioned a comfortable 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 victory to begin the season with a non-league match.

In the absence of their top returning player, Skyridge was led by a pair of senior hitters. Anzlee Holt tallied 11 kills with two aces, 18 digs and 17 serve-receives while Emma White added 11 kills, two aces, six digs and 14 serve-receives.

Junior middle blocker Lucy Meck tallied seven kills and two block-assists. Junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe contributed five kills with two block-assists and sophomore setter Sienna Warner provided five kills with two aces and 18 assists. Sophomore hitter Paisley Fuller laid down four kills.

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Senior libero Estelle Slaney led the team in aces with four and also supplied 12 digs and 13 serve-receives. Senior setter Hevani Tokelau made 18 assists.

Aug. 12: Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons got off to a slow start on the road against the Vikings, dropping the first set to the home squad 25-14. They played better in the other two games, but Pleasant Grove was able to close out the match 25-22, 25-20.

White led the effort with seven kills, three block-assists, four digs and 29 serve-receives. Meck added six kills with five block-assists while Holt garnered five kills, five digs and 10 serve-receives. Fuller again had four kills.

Slaney posted four aces once again to go with a team-leading six digs plus eight serve-receives. Warner served two aces along with making two block-assists and 16 assists as a passer.

The Falcons welcome Ridgeline on Tuesday (Aug. 18) and then visit Mountain Ridge on Thursday (Aug. 20). Both matches are scheduled for first serve about 6:30 p.m.