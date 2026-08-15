From the ballfield to swimming pool, Coopers served generations of Lehi youth

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

Kim and Laurie Cooper have made a lasting difference in Lehi through decades of service. Together, they have witnessed Lehi grow from about 6,000 residents to nearly 100,000. After spending their entire married life here, Kim and Laurie continue to love Lehi and its people.

Kim coached Lehi youth in Little League, Pony League and American Legion baseball. He also ran Lehi’s first outdoor swimming pool, which he opened in 1980 at 451 E. 200 South. “I knew absolutely nothing about running swimming pools, but I learned a lot that first summer and the next 35 years that I was involved with the pool,” he recalled.

Kim hired hundreds of employees, mostly Lehi youth, to be assistant managers, swim coaches, lifeguards, concession staff and maintenance workers. Laurie cleaned the pool at night for many years, often without compensation. Kim later opened and managed the swimming pool at the Lehi Legacy Center for 10 years and served as Lehi City Assistant Recreation Director for five years.

Kim was born at American Fork Hospital in 1953 and has been a lifelong Lehi resident. He is the son of J.B. and Udene Cooper and the third of five children. As a child, he enjoyed Little League baseball, Bantam basketball, Pony League baseball and two years undefeated in Little League football as the quarterback for the Lehi Packers coached by Reed Street. In high school, Kim spent two undefeated years as quarterback of the Lehi High School Pioneers.

After attending Trade Tech in Provo, he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Utah and later a master’s degree. He taught at American Fork Junior High for 30 years, earned a master’s degree in education and coached boys’ basketball for approximately 26 years, recording more than 200 wins and no losing seasons.

Laurie Depew Cooper drove bus for Alpine School District for 15 years, including eight years transporting special-needs students in the Lehi area. She cherished working with children and especially loved the special-needs students she transported. She also worked at the Utah Developmental Center for several years, taught candy classes at Cavanaugh’s and worked at Rex Larsen’s mink farm to earn Christmas money.

Laurie was born in Payson in 1955, the second oldest of five sisters born to Kenneth and Ann Depew. She attended Peteetneet Elementary School before her family moved to American Fork when she was in the eighth grade. Her favorite part of childhood was going on 16 cattle drives of 1,000 head of cattle with her father and grandfather. Her job was to walk behind the herd and pick up any calves that were too exhausted to continue. In high school, Laurie was a cheerleader and the second attendant to Miss American Fork.

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Kim married Laurie during his sophomore year at the University of Utah. They have three children, Chantel, MeKenzie, and Brock, and six grandchildren. Laurie was a stay-at-home mother while their children were young, and Kim credits her with being completely supportive of everything he accomplished. Throughout all 52 years of their marriage, Kim and Laurie have lived in Lehi, where their children participated in city recreation and school programs.

“Lehi is our home. We love it here, and we love the people. Lehi is a great place to live,” said Kim.

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2026 honorees. Kim and Laurie Cooper are one of seven honoree couples/individuals being featured this year. Each couple/individual will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Aug. 29, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Lehi Civic Center at 153 N. 100 East. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.