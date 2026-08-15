Winters’ to be honored for life built around service

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

For Shawn and Nikkole Winters, the greatest adventure of their lives has been building a life together in the community that shaped them. Over the past 26 years, they’ve been crafting a narrative rich with friendships, service, laughter, and an abundance of Lehi pride.

Shawn Winters was raised by Steve (Misti) Winters and Susan Winters. His passion for horses ignited early on, as he took to bareback riding during his high school years. This passion propelled him to compete in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) before he embarked on a unique cultural exchange program in the United Kingdom. There, he honed his skills in horseshoeing and blacksmithing—an experience that broadened his horizons and deepened his love for equestrian pursuits.

In 2010, Shawn began his career with Lehi City’s Parks Department, where he has served in various capacities, including Cemetery Sexton. Today, he proudly holds the position of Assistant Superintendent of Parks. Beyond his professional commitments, Shawn dedicates his time to the Lehi Serves Board and the Utah Horseshoers Guild, reflecting his enduring commitment to both his craft and his community.

Nikkole Roseman Winters, like her husband Shawn, is a sixth-generation Lehi resident. Her parents, Kevin and Barbara Roseman, instilled in her a deep appreciation for their hometown. After graduating from Lehi High School, Nikkole became a flight attendant, a role that took her to the friendly skies. Eventually, she returned to the familiar streets of Lehi, where she has served as a dedicated United States Postal Service mail carrier.

Over the years, Nikkole has become a cherished part of the community, photographing countless local families and sports teams. Her contributions extend to serving as a Girls Camp director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, building floats for the Miniature Float Parade and consistently finding meaningful ways to engage with her beloved community.

Together, Shawn and Nikkole direct the Lehi Round-Up Stock Parade, ensuring one of Lehi’s favorite traditions continues to thrive—even if it sometimes involves a little organized chaos. Their greatest pride, however, is their two children, Quincy and Owen, who keep life busy, entertaining, and full of adventure.

The Winters’ story began in true Lehi fashion—meeting at the Lehi Round-Up Dirt Dance in 1995. They became high school sweethearts and have been building a life together ever since, celebrating 26 years of marriage this year.

When they’re not working or volunteering, you’ll likely find the Winters family exploring new destinations. Their shared passion for travel has led them to numerous countries and cities worldwide, although Lehi will always be their cherished home. Whether hunting, skiing, horseback riding, farming, or gardening, they embrace a variety of hobbies that keep them happily engaged when they’re not planning their next adventure.

Their story is one of love, commitment, and a shared joy in life’s simple pleasures, all deeply rooted in the community they hold dear.

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Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2026 honorees. Shawn and Nikkole Winters are one of seven honoree couples/individuals being featured this year. Each couple/individual will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Aug. 29, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Lehi Civic Center at 153 N. 100 East. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.