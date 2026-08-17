Fast reset for Falcons needed after tough loss to Sentinels in football opener

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge football team’s season opener on Thursday (Aug. 13) turned into an upset loss to Mountain Ridge 41-26 after a long lightning delay and a soggy rest of the night.

Reversing last year’s 52-17 blowout by Skyridge, Mountain Ridge dominated the second half of the game 28-6, fueled by four touchdown passes from quarterback Jaxon Hunt and 216 rushing yards from running back Bradley Foster.

“We lacked overall consistency,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “We made some great plays and did some great things, but we weren’t as consistent as we needed to be to win the game.

“Ultimately, we made too many mistakes to a very good Mountain Ridge team and we cannot do that if we want to win,” the coach added.

The Falcons moved the ball well on offense with junior quarterback, Jagger Fountaine rushing for 13 yards for the first score at the 3:31 mark in the first quarter. Junior Evan Kopp added the PAT.

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Fountaine followed up with a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Dax Rehrer at 8:11 in the second quarter and added another at 4:46 with a 24-yard completion to junior running back Beckham Bennett followed by a Kopp conversion to make it 20-6 at that point.

The disciplined Skyridge team led at the half 20-13 and left the field after a clean and well-executed performance with zero penalties on both offense and defense. Bennett scored the final touchdown for the Falcons with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard catch and run from Fountaine.

The quarterback finished a solid night completing 23-of-43 (54%) for 269 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. Fountaine was also the team’s leading rusher with nine carries for 44 yards. The rushing attack struggled against the Sentinel defense, tallying just 86 yards for the outing.

Bennett finished the game with six catches for 61 yards and the two scores plus 66 return yards in three tries. Junior wide receiver Koa Wallwork had a productive varsity debut with four receptions for a team-leading 95 yards. Senior wide receiver Omarian Sanders collected five passes for 59 yards.

The Skyridge defense appears to be a work in progress after giving up more than 200 yards to Foster and 263 rushing yards overall.

Highlights for the Falcon defense included a dominant performance by senior linebacker Rex Caswell, who controlled the field with sharp stops and tackles behind the line. He made three solo and nine combined tackles including 1.5 for a loss.

Sophomore linebacker Drayson Afalava was the leading tackler with 11, seven of them solo. Senior linebacker Sa Tanuvasa added nine combined tackles plus a pick as well. Senior defensive back Crew Stevens also flew from sideline to sideline, making crucial stops all game long with six combined tackles.

The defensive line was effective pressuring the Sentinel quarterback, making him uncomfortable in the pocket.

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“There were mistakes on all three units, offense, defense, and special teams,” Hemm said. “There are a lot of things we can take from this game to improve, from individual plays to overall mentality and mindset. That is what we will work on this week.”

Mistakes on Skyridge special teams changed the entire momentum of the game. Botched snaps on two punt attempts and a missed PAT allowed the Sentinels to garner short field positions leading to quick scores.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to get back on the field. I know our boys will welcome the challenge and are excited to wash this taste,” concluded Hemm.

The Falcons will reset and return with stronger energy for their home game on Friday (Aug. 21) as they take on a highly-regarded Orem squad. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.