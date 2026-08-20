Falcon girls tennis second at Ashton Invite

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School girls tennis team finished a close second in the annual Utah Valley Ashton Invitational on Aug. 14 and 15, played at various schools in north Utah County. Lone Peak edged the Falcons 4-3 in the final to win the event.

“The girls performed really well under a lot of stress and pressure,” said Coach Michael Sperry. “After the rain delay Friday, we had to play three matches Saturday and all of them showed up with great focus and fight.

“I’m super proud of their performance all across the board,” he added. “They showed great grit and mental toughness.”

Skyridge swept the first match against Orem on Friday and went on to defeat Woods Cross and Deer Creek Saturday to reach the title contest. In the state-level arrangement of three singles slots and two for doubles, the Falcons would have won this match 3-2.

The Knights swept the individual bouts at No. 1 and No. 2 Singles over Skyridge seniors Addi Uffens and Libby Ludlow, respectively. In Third Singles, sophomore Maezie Oswald worked hard to prevail 6-4, 7-5. In the No. 4 Singles slot, sophomore Kate Jarvie competed well but ended up falling 5-7, 4-6.

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In the doubles brackets, Lone Peak only won the No. 3 matchup against the duo of junior Maggie Ball and freshman Maiana Vakapuna but it was well-contested, with the Knights pulling it out 6-3, 6-7, 10-8.

At First Doubles, senior Molly Jarvie teamed with sophomore Kiri Sperry to prevail 7-5, 6-4. In No. 2 Doubles, sophomores Anabelle Rowley and Chloe Barker lost a tight first set 7-6 (7-4) but rebounded to win the other two 6-4, 10-7 to claim the match.