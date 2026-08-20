Silver Peak, TTEC open doors to students with disabilities in Orem

STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

Two new schools serving students with disabilities have opened at the former Sharon Elementary School in Orem.



Alpine School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 17, for Silver Peak School and the Timpanogos Transition and Education Center. The renovated facility is located at 525 N. 400 East within the boundaries of the future Timpanogos School District.



Silver Peak will serve students with severe disabilities in grades pre-K through 12. Principal Dan Heaps said students will have access to teachers and therapists who can address their individual needs.



“Every child deserves an education built around who they are, not in spite of it,” Heaps said.

The Timpanogos Transition and Education Center, or TTEC, will serve students ages 18 to 22. Its programs will focus on life skills, recreation and preparation for greater independence within the community.



TTEC Principal Melanie Adams said the school will provide individualized support as students prepare for life after school.



“This new facility will give us an even better opportunity to support our adult students right in their communities,” Adams said.

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Both schools will begin serving students during the 2026-27 school year.