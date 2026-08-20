Utah Valley Job Fair connects job seekers with more than 100 employers

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Utah’s unemployment rate stands at a low 3.6% with roughly 67,900 residents looking for work. Yet job hunting has grown increasingly frustrating as the labor market slows. To bypass online application backlogs, upcoming events like the Utah Valley Job Fair offer face-to-face access to recruiters and on-the-spot interviews.

The Utah Valley Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 2-5:00 p.m. at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. “The Utah Valley Job Fair is Utah’s largest community job fair with more than 100 participating employers,” said Allison Keller, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Searching for a job can feel like a frustrating bottleneck, as many applicants frequently report sending dozens of digital resumes without a response, making the search feel like an isolated uphill battle.

“Search for a job is frustrating because you can spend so much time applying and rarely hear anything back, sometimes not even a rejection email is sent. I get hopeful because I wonder if I still have a chance only to realize later that I will not ever get a response,” said Shailey Stubbs, Lehi City resident.

A job fair can help with the bottleneck because it allows direct, face-to-face connection with employers. The Utah Valley Job Fair is a “dynamic, in-person event which connects job seekers and employers for a day of meaningful conversations, career exploration and real hiring opportunities,” according to Keller.

The free event offers job seekers opportunities to meet with employers and find open jobs that could lead to real interviews and possible offers of employment.

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“The Utah Valley Job Fair is a great opportunity to explore career options for anyone just starting their career or those looking for a new opportunity to meet with more than 100 employers across various industries,” said Mark Middlebrook, Director of Outreach at Mountainland Technical College. “Job seekers should prepare for the fair by updating their resume and preparing a 30-second elevator pitch to share with potential employers.”

Visit utahvalleyjobfair.com or https://www.linkedin.com/events/2026inpersonutahvalleyjobfair7416487168564441088/ for more details and a list of participating employers.