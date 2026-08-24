SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

BECKHAM BENNETT

GRADE: 11

SPORT: Football

POSITIONS: Running Back/Wide Receiver

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Beckham contributed heavily to the Falcon positives in the tough loss at Mountain Ridge. He had six catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 11 times for 36 yards and also tallied 66 return yards in three tries.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Listed on the roster at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Beckham’s not the biggest guy on the field, but if you overlook him, he’ll make you pay. After an outstanding first week against the Sentinels, he bulldozed his way into the endzone to provide Skyridge with the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Orem. He has shown both heart and toughness in these early contests for the Falcons against highly-regarded teams.

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– Beky Beaton

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