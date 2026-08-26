Adamsons bleed purple, build a Lehi legacy

Lara M. Bangerter | Lehi Historical Society

Joe and Penny Adamson’s love for Lehi has been woven through nearly every part of their lives—from high school sports and community service to raising five children and cheering generations of Lehi Pioneers from the sidelines.

In recognition of that lifelong commitment, Joe and Penny have been selected as Lehi Heritage Day 2026 honorees.

Joseph Lee Adamson was born in Salt Lake City in 1940 to Lee and Roberta Adamson, the oldest of three, and spent his entire life in Lehi. Penelope Holcomb was born in St. George in 1942 to Lester and Rhoda Holcomb, the oldest of four. She moved to Lehi with her family when she was 15.

The two met while attending Lehi High School, where both were deeply involved in sports, cheerleading, and other activities. Joe played basketball and football and was a state champion tennis player. Penny was a cheerleader, participated in school productions and earned recognition as an extemporaneous speaker.

Their romance began while Penny was working at Lehi’s Foxy Freeze. Joe offered to drive her home one day after her shift. “It was only three blocks, but that was enough,” Penny recalled.

They married Feb. 14, 1963, in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and became the parents of five children: Angie Clark, Jason Adamson, Jim Adamson, Greg Adamson and Lee Adamson. Their family has grown to include 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Joe and Penny were married 58 years before Joe passed away in 2021.

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Throughout their marriage, the Adamsons made service a priority. Penny spent years involved in PTA at Sego Lily Elementary, served as co-chair of the Miss Lehi Pageant Committee and helped build several award-winning Miniature Parade floats. She also served in numerous LDS Church leadership positions, including Primary, Young Women and Relief Society president.

Joe helped organize the popular Lehi Alumni Basketball Tournament and served in Church leadership. Together, the couple served on the Lehi Booster Club and helped establish the Lehi High School Hall of Fame in 1992 to recognize accomplished alums.

Their working lives were equally rooted in the community. Penny worked for 13 years at Powers Clothing Store and later spent 17 years as an Alpine School District bus aide, where she especially enjoyed serving children with special needs.

In 1994, the Adamsons renovated an old gas station on Lehi Main Street, where Little Caesars Pizza is today, and opened Adamson Auto Inc., selling cars and trucks until Joe and Penny retired.

Hard work was also a family affair. The Adamsons purchased a farm in Fairview, where parents, children and eventually grandchildren moved sprinkler pipe, cut and hauled hay and worked side by side. The farm also became a gathering place for recreation and Joe’s annual deer hunt with extended family and friends.

Sports remained central to Adamson family life. Joe played fast-pitch softball into his 50s, and the couple rarely missed opportunities to support their children in cheer, basketball, football and tennis. That tradition continues as the family gathers to watch and attend Lehi, BYU and Utah Jazz games.

Through decades of work, service, family and community involvement, Joe and Penny passed their love of Lehi to the generations that follow. In their family’s words, the Adamsons simply “bleed purple.”