Roll up your sleeves for Sept. 12 Lehi Serves Day of Service

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi residents unite in an annual tradition, turning a day of national tragedy into a powerful wave of local good through the 9/11 Day of Service.

Lehi residents of all ages are invited to roll up their sleeves and go to work during the 5th annual Lehi Serves event on Saturday, September 12, to get involved, help their neighbors and aid the community.

The 2026 Lehi Day of Service is organized collectively by the community nonprofit Lehi Serves, founded in 2022. This year’s event includes service projects from 10 a.m.-noon across various indoor and outdoor locations in Lehi.

Outdoor service projects kick-off the event from 8-11:00 a.m. Outdoor projects include Lehi Legacy Center grounds improvement, Sports Park grounds improvement and many other service projects organized throughout the city. Indoor service projects will take place at Willowcreek Middle School from 9 a.m. to noon, with planned activities such as assembling food kits, stuffing teddy bears, cutting and tying blankets and other hands-on service projects.

Photography volunteers are also needed to capture the spirit of community service.

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The event will end with a final ceremony scheduled for noon at Willowcreek to honor local service heroes with the “Lehi City Service of Excellence Award.”

“It is the fifth year of this event, and also the 250th year celebrating America, so it feels extra special to be able to gather together and serve our community,” said Abby Hughes, a founding member of the Lehi Serves Coalition. “Lehi is the coolest city, with the best people and I love that we can all gather together to help clean up the parks and serve lots of non-profit organizations in Utah County.”

9/11 Day, is the largest annual day of charitable service in the United States, turning the September 11 anniversary into a day of doing good, uniting as communities to support local non-profits and serve together.

Project details and volunteer registration can be found https://www.justserve.org/lehiarea. “We have so much work to do, so we hope everyone signs up,” said Hughes.