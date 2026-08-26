UVU launches new concurrent enrollment scholarship

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Utah Valley University (UVU) has launched the Freshman Concurrent Enrollment Merit Scholarship, aimed at rewarding high school students who took college courses through its concurrent enrollment program. Qualifying students can earn up to $20,000 toward their degree.

UVU’s Concurrent Enrollment Program has long given high school students access to real college courses that are affordable and high-quality, allowing them to jump start their higher education. The new scholarship builds on that foundation, ensuring those students have an even clearer and more affordable path to completing their degree once they arrive on campus.

The scholarship offers two tiers of awards ranging from $3,500 to $5,000 per year, based on the number of UVU concurrent enrollment credits a student completed in high school. Both awards are renewable for up to four years, meaning qualifying students could receive as much as $20,000 over the course of their college career.

“When concurrent enrollment students arrive on campus as college freshmen, they have already proven themselves academically. They come in disciplined, prepared, and eager to advance their education,” said Senior Director of Concurrent Enrollment, Spencer Childs. “What we have not had, until now, is a scholarship that truly reflects that. This is the first scholarship at UVU built specifically to reward that effort, and we think it will make a real difference, not just for students who are already enrolled in concurrent enrollment courses, but for students who now have a reason to start.”

The new scholarship structure is designed to encourage high school students to start pursuing college coursework earlier. Students who earn more concurrent enrollment credits while still in high school may qualify for a higher scholarship tier, meaning the effort put in before graduation can pay off in a big way. For students who might have been on the fence about enrolling in college courses early, this scholarship offers a tangible financial incentive to get started and to keep going. Since all UVU Concurrent Enrollment students are automatically admitted as UVU freshmen, students only need to submit an official high school transcript during their senior year by Feb. 1. For more information about this opportunity, visit uvu.edu/concurrent/merit-scholarship.