Lehi Heritage Day returns Saturday with parade, honorees, Marker Quest and prizes

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Free Press

The 13th annual Lehi Heritage Day is this Saturday from 2:30-6 p.m. with activities on the lawn in front of the Lehi Legacy Center and on the grounds and inside the Lehi Civic Center. This free community event will celebrate today’s history-making citizens as well as Lehi’s remarkable history with the Lehi Historical Marker Quest.

The Lehi Heritage Day festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with the Showcase Parade featuring the Lehi Heritage Day 2026 honorees, who are being honored for their lives of service to the Lehi community. The short parade will travel on Center Street from Wines Park to the Legacy Center.

At 3 p.m., the Honoree Program will commence under the big white tent in front of the Legacy Center. All honorees will be featured and presented with their names engraved in the Lehi Heritage Day Monument in front of the Legacy Center. Seating is limited. Bring your own chair to ensure a seat. From 4-5:30 p.m., honorees will greet the public in an Honoree Reception in the Dry Creek Room on the first floor of the Civic Center.

From 4-6 p.m., the Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car, Bike and Tractor Show will be in the Lehi Civic Center west parking lot at 153 N. 100 East. Five food trucks will be open in the same parking lot.

Also, from 4-6 p.m., the Lehi Heritage Day theme, “Experience the Story,” will be in full swing. It centers around the Lehi Historical Marker Quest. Attendees are invited to visit displays on each of the Lehi Historical Society’s historical markers and collect drawing tickets. Those who have in-person photos at the historical markers will receive additional drawing tickets. Guests can then choose which prize drawings they would like to enter.

“The drawings pay homage to the Gift-o-Rama that so many Lehi citizens remember fondly,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “We have great prizes to give away, but you have to be present to win.”

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Prizes include a $100 gift card to Costco, Thanksgiving Point Megaplex movie tickets and popcorn with a Minky Couture blanket, a Ford Model T Lego set, a steam engine Lego set, American Girl Doll Kirsten Larsen, a KitchenAid mixer, a $250 gift card to Cabela’s and more.

“I want one of these prizes really bad,” said Robb Strong, a Lehi Historical Society Committee member and Lehi Heritage Day 2026 honoree. “I’m going to put all my tickets in that bucket to win. I’m not going to tell anybody what prize I’m going for because I don’t want the competition!”

“We’ve had people come into the historical society offices to get their passports stamped, and we love to see them and hear about their experiences,” said Bangerter. “Some people remember the Flood of 1983; others remember that a relative lived at the Knudsen House years ago. One woman felt a connection with George Goates because his field was her backyard for many years. The stories we’re honoring with historical markers are hopeful and inspiring for us today.”

In conjunction with Lehi Heritage Day, the Utah Southern Railroad Depot Museum will be open and free to enter from 2:30-6 p.m. The Hutchings Museum will also be open and free to those with a Historical Marker Quest Passport.

Lehi Heritage Day 2026 is sponsored in part by a PARC grant from Lehi City, and generous donations from SIRQ Construction and Strata Network. Costco, Thanksgiving Point Megaplex and Cabela’s also donated prizes.

Lehi Heritage Day is organized by the Lehi Historical Society and is sponsored by Lehi City. The Lehi Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Lehi’s history and making it accessible to everyone.

The Lehi Historical Marker Program is made possible by John David and Danaca Hadfield of HADCO Construction and Lehi City PARC grants. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, the Lehi Historical Marker Program or the Lehi Historical Marker Quest, go to lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.