Photographers from Lehi earn top spots in the annual “My Utah Photo” competition

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Bank of Utah hosts an annual “My Utah Photo Contest” in celebration of the state’s natural beauty, local talent, and unique culture through the lenses of amateur and professional photographers. Lehi residents Brooklynn Kelson and Taylor Ehat secured top honors at the seventh annual contest in July 2026, with Kelson winning first place and Ehat taking home “Best in Show,” which is selected by public popular vote.

Kelson’s photography journey began at age 12, when she saved her chore money to buy her first point-and-shoot camera. Now a professional photographer with five years of experience, her absolute favorite subjects to capture are dancers, as they “show the epitome of the human body in a visually stunning way.”

Kelson enjoys photographing people in beautiful places.

“There is something special about capturing people on their best day and showing their happiness.”

Kelson’s winning photograph, “Dancing in the Skies,” showcased a ballerina dancing on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

“As a professional dance photographer, I’m always looking for ways to showcase Utah’s beauty through movement,” said Kelson. “When I discovered the Bank of Utah contest, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to highlight our one-of-a-kind landscapes alongside the local dance community. I love this state — especially the salt flats — and to be recognized for capturing it in a unique way is a dream come true for me.”

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Ehat’s passion for photography matches his work as a creative professional.

“Photography has been a long-time passion of mine since 1998. While photography is not my full-time profession, I am a creative professional in graphic design and web product design,” said Ehat.

Ehat stumbled across the contest online and figured, why not give it a shot?

“I happened to see the contest posted on social media and was intrigued by the subject ‘My Utah,’ so I thought, ‘Why not?’… I have a large collection of shots I’ve taken over the years. The challenge was choosing.”

Ehat’s popular photograph, “Mesa Arch Glow,” was a stunning display of the golden hour light at the world-famous Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park.

“As a landscape photographer, I always try to capture the majesty and beauty of a scene,” said Ehat. “In the moment, it’s often something that personally moves me; gives me pause, wonder and awe, so it is rewarding when others appreciate it also.”

According to Bank of Utah, just under 450 submissions were received for this year’s contest.

“Our judges had a great but difficult time selecting the finalists. Every year, it’s so rewarding to see Utah through the eyes of our local photographers. We feel so honored to see our beautiful state through your lenses,” wrote Bank of Utah.

The winning photographs and honorable mentions will be featured in the Bank of Utah’s upcoming 2027 “My Utah” calendar. The grand-prize winning image will secure the calendar’s cover spot, while the “Best in Show” selection will be displayed on the back cover. The first-place photo is currently featured on freeway billboards along the Wasatch Front.

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Ehat stated, “Winning Best in Show feels so rewarding; having a piece appreciated is wonderful.”

“Seeing my picture on a billboard is surreal for sure,” said Kelson. “When I got notice that I won, I was in Idaho, and it took a minute to sink in. To have my photograph selected as first place amongst so many other beautiful photographs felt really good. I’m proud of myself. I have come really far.”

At a young age, Kelson was inspired by New York-based portrait photographer, Brandon Woelfel but attributes all she has learned to Nate Edwards and Jaren Wilkey who were “amazing mentors” while she studied and worked at Brigham Young University.

“Nate Edwards and Jaren Wilkey taught me how to be intentional and 100% responsible.”

Ehat praises the wonderful Lehi community, the supportive local business owners, and the fantastic environment for living and working.

“There are so many great things about Lehi that it’s hard to nail down, but I can sum it up as a great community, great local business owners, and a great place to live and work.”

Ehat also shared the best locations for landscape photography in Lehi. “For landscapes, there are some great spots: Utah Lake, up along the Jordan River trail, or up on the benches of Traverse overlooking the valley.”

Kelson loves Lehi City and its peaceful atmosphere. She admits that a “top spot” for a shoot is in Lehi.

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“I love the Lehi community, the people are fantastic and the city has a peaceful feeling,” stated Kelson.

She added, “Hunter Park in Lehi is a cool location for a photoshoot that offers mountains in the background and a field with grassy areas.”

Both Kelson and Ehat received cash prizes for their photo entries.

Kelson concluded, “I want to give thanks to Bank of Utah for giving me this opportunity, and I am so grateful for this experience.”

“I am grateful to those who enjoyed my photograph and voted for it. I certainly appreciate the Bank of Utah for supporting local artists and sharing in a love for Utah’s beautiful, unique landscapes,” said Ehat.

Additional details about the photo contest can be found at https://www.bankofutah.com/news/bank-of-utah-announces-winners-of-the-2026-my-utah-photo-contest.