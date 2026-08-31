Falcon boys golf competing in league events

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team is gaining experience as the Falcons match up against the state’s best in Region 3 tournaments.

Aug. 26: Falcons third at River Oaks

In the second Region 3 tournament at River Oaks Golf Course in Sandy, the Falcons bettered their score by 18 strokes from the initial league outing to tie for third place in a close competition.

Lone Peak was the overall winner at 278, followed by Lehi at 281. Skyridge and defending state champion Corner Canyon tied at 285, and American Fork rounded out the group with a 290. Only 12 strokes separated the entire varsity field.

Low scorer for the Falcons was junior Klive Fuhriman, who tied for fifth place in the individual medalist standings with a 69 (-3).

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Senior Tanner Porter finished right behind him with a score of 70 (-2), followed by freshman Jraice Finau at 71 (-1). Junior Hayes Mauss contributed the final counted score of 75 for the combined team total.

The rest of the varsity participants at this event included junior Landon Makin with a 77, sophomore Bridger Warr at 79, junior Ty Christofferson at 82 and sophomore Carter Wilson with an 83.

“It’s a tight region this year,” said Coach Tenille Slack. “This has been a fun, competitive season in our region so far and it will be exciting to see where teams finish each tournament.

“Our team is just trying to focus on one day at a time and playing in the present,” the coach concluded.

The Falcons finished third in the JV round. Sophomore Dylan Hymas carded a 73 to lead the Skyrdge effort in that division of the event.

Aug. 31: Falcons fifth at Thanksgiving Point

The Falcons were edged for fifth place in the third Region 3 tournament. The Pioneers won the day with a 283, besting the Knights at 285, Corner Canyon at 297 and American Fork at 302. Skyridge posted a 304 for the day.

Finau was the low scorer for the Falcons on this occasion, finishing with an even-par 72. The rest of the counted team scores came from Makin and Hymas, tied at 77 apiece, plus Fuhriman with a 78.

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The remaining varsity participants included Mauss with 79 strokes, Warr with an 83, sophomore Beckham Bell at 86 and Porter at 91.

Skyridge came in fourth in the JV division with senior Grayden Howells and junior Hudson Murphy tying at 82 strokes to top the team tally in that round.

The Falcons are hosting a fundraiser dinner and silent auction in the school cafeteria on Wednesday, September 16.

The next Region 3 tournament is set for Thursday (Sept. 3) at the Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. League play resumes on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork.