Lehi Sports
Falcon girls volleyball adds 3-1 mark to total
Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press
The Skyridge girls volleyball team improved their overall record to 4-2 after posting three wins and one loss during the final two weeks of August.
Aug. 18: Skyridge 3, Ridgeline 2
The Falcons prevailed in a tight back-and-forth match against the RiverHawks 18-25, 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12 at home for an exciting victory.
Senior outside hitter Emma White led the effort with 11 kills, three aces, 15 digs and 29 serve-receives. Sophomore outside hitter Paisley Fuller added 12 kills, four aces and 13 serve-receives.
Junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe provided nine kills and junior middle blocker Lucy Meck scored five kills with three block-assists. Senior outside hitter Anzlee Holt supplied four kills and took 15 serve-receives.
Sophomore setter Sienna Warner served four aces with 14 digs and 23 assists. Senior setter Allyceia Maae posted 11 assists. Senior libero Estelle Slaney garnered 13 digs and 13 serve-receives.
Aug. 20: Skyridge 3, Mountain Ridge 2
The Falcons prevailed in another barn-burner marathon match, this one on the road against the Sentinels with two sets going to extra points. Skyridge fell behind after three games but rallied to win 25-17, 25-27, 22-25, 25-22, 17-15.
White led in kills with 15 to go with 10 digs and 13 serve-receives. Fuller had a busy night with 11 kills and 40 serve-receives. Holt also had 11 kills and Meck added seven kills plus five solo blocks for a strong outing at the net.
Slaney registered four aces with 25 digs and 22 serve-receives. Maae led the set-by-committee approach with 26 assists.
Aug. 25: Green Canyon 3, Skyridge 2
Playing in North Logan, the Falcons came up just short against the undefeated Wolves in a third consecutive five-set thriller. The host school had to work hard for the 27-25, 16-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 win.
Junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa returned to the lineup and made her presence felt with 13 kills, 14 digs and an eye-popping 47 serve-receives. Meck added 10 kills with five block-assists while White had nine kills, 10 digs and 22 serve-receives.
Senior setter Hevani Tokelau led in aces with three and also made 12 assists. Maae had nine digs and 27 assists. Slaney contributed 15 digs, nine assists and 13 serve-receives.
Aug. 27: Skyridge 3, Orem 1
Back in their own gym, the Falcons outlasted the scrappy Tigers for a 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory. White led the way with a very productive outing yielding 12 kills, three aces, 19 digs and 28 serve-receives.
Kuresa added 11 kills and 22 serve-receives while Meck tallied eight kills and five block-assists. Maae collected 13 digs with 28 assists. Slaney tallied 11 digs and Tokelau 10 with seven assists.
The Falcons travel to Weber on Wednesday (Sept. 2) for a 6:30 p.m. match. The team will then head south for a series of games in the Las Vegas area on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 4-5). Skyridge will open Region 3 play at Corner Canyon on Sept. 15.
Photos by Jim Ballard.