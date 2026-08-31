Pioneers claim first Region 3 golf meet title

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

It was a momentous day for the Lehi boys golf team on Monday (Aug. 31) as the Pioneers won the team title in the third Region 3 tournament of the season.

Lehi earned a score of 283, besting Lone Peak at 285 by two strokes. Corner Canyon finished third at 297, American Fork was fourth at 302 and Skyridge shot a 304 to come in fifth.

Davis won the initial Class 6A golf title in 2017. Since then, only the Knights and Chargers have earned the gold trophy at the state tournament. Lone Peak has captured 10 of their 12 all-time titles in boys golf during the past 15 years as the state’s most dominant program.

“This first-ever Region 3 match victory is a historic moment for our program,” said Coach Johnny Revill. “We have the utmost respect for Corner Canyon and Lone Peak, who have rightfully owned this classification over the last nine years.

“Our goal has always been to elevate our game to meet the standard they set,” he added. “Competing against the best has pushed us harder and we are incredibly proud to finally be standing on the same level with them.” See the details below.

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Aug. 26: Pioneers second at River Oaks

In the second Region 3 tournament at River Oaks Golf Course in Sandy, the Pioneers again finished second, but this time trailed Lone Peak by just three points in an overall tight event.

The Knights posted a combined score of 278 to get the win behind an outstanding round from the defending state champion, junior Blake Brown, who went 10-under-par with a 62 to claim individual medalist honors.

Lehi earned a team score of 281 with solid rounds from everyone on the squad. Sophomore Crue Harward tied for third with a 67 (-5) and sophomore Simon Caceres tied for fifth place at 69 (-3).

Junior Adi Notoa carded an even-par 72 while sophomore Jordan Ofahengaue and junior Brodyn Pace were right behind him at 73 to complete the counted scores.

Junior Owen Combs tallied a 74, sophomore Tate Bollschweiler shot a 76 and senior Jack Nelson finished at 78 to round out the varsity participants. It was the first time in recent memory that the entire team shot below 80 in a region event.

“We left so many shots on the course and still finished second,” said Coach Johnny Revill.

“When we decide to play team golf and don’t make a few selfish decisions, watch out. It’s going to be fun. We will work on the mental game and staying focused for all 18 holes.”

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Skyridge and Corner Canyon tied for third at 285 and American Fork posted a 290 in the varsity round. Only 12 strokes separated the entire field.

In the JV tournament, senior Zane Haehl led the Pioneers with a score of 75.

Aug. 31: Pioneers first at Thanksgiving Point

Lehi made the most of a home-course advantage in this third event of the Region 3 season. Harward was the individual medalist of the day in a close, exciting race that wasn’t settled until the final hole.

The sophomore carded a 5-under 67 to lead the field. Ofahengaue tied Brown for second place at 68 (-4). Haehl shot a personal-best 71 (-1) to finish third for the Pioneers and tie for fifth overall.

Caceras and Pace tied at 77 strokes, with one of those making the final counted score for the team total. Notoa finished with a 78, Combs shot an 80 and sophomore Carson Priest rounding out the varsity squad at this event with an 81.

In the JV tournament, Bollschweiler recorded the best score for Lehi in that round with an 80.

The next Region 3 tournament is scheduled for Thursday (Sept. 3) at the Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. The competition continues on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork.