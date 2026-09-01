New coach appointed to lead Lehi cheer squad

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Ashley Behrend as the new head coach for the cheerleading program.

The letter sent with the news of the hire on August 31 said, “Ashley brings a lifelong love of cheer to the program, with seven years of experience as a cheer athlete, including All Star, high school and collegiate career.

“She also has over four years coaching experience, most recently coaching teen athletes in the All Star cheer world. As a mom of two All Star cheerleaders, Ashley has had the opportunity to experience the sport from the perspective of an athlete, coach, and parent.

“Ashley loves the Lehi community and is excited to build a strong, positive, and competitive cheer program where athletes feel supported, challenged, and inspired to work hard.

“She is passionate about developing athletes both on and off the mat while creating a team culture built on positivity, accountability, confidence and school spirit.

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“Outside of cheer, Ashley loves spending time with her husband and their three kids, along with their two dogs. As a family, they enjoy traveling, embracing new adventures, and discovering delicious foods.”

The letter further said, “The Lehi Athletic Department and Administration are confident in Ashley’s ability to lead the program and build a positive, supportive, and competitive culture.

“We believe every student-athlete deserves an environment where they are treated with respect, feel supported, and have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Bullying, retaliation, and threats have no place in our program. …

“Our administration and Athletic Department are committed to supporting her as she works to build a strong program centered on safety, respect, teamwork, and competitive excellence.

“Please join us in welcoming Ashley to Lehi High School. We are excited about the future of Lehi Cheer and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our student-athletes,” the letter concluded.

Behrend replaces Jena Anderson, who resigned last month after 10 years leading the cheer program. Prior to the UHSAA sanctioning competitive cheer, her teams were named 5A Co-ed Cheer State Champions in 2021 and 2022 in an independent competition. Since 2020, the program produced 11 Utah Cheer Coaches Association All-State performers.

In the first year of UHSAA oversight in 2023, the Pioneers finished third in the 5A state competition and earned first place in the All-Girl sideline/timeout dance category. The team has finished fourth at State in each of the past three seasons since joining the 6A ranks.

Anderson was named the 5A Cheer Coach of the Year in 2023 and was recognized again with this highest state honor in 2025 as the 6A Cheer Coach of the Year.

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Matt Brousseau, father of current cheer captain and four-year participant Emma Brousseau, said, “We’re so grateful we had the opportunity to be part of Lehi Cheer. I want to thank Jena for taking a chance on my 14-year-old freshman and trusting her with so much at a young age.

“Emma has been part of the varsity cheer program for the last four years. Jena’s trust and belief in my daughter will stay with her throughout her life.

“Jena has the biggest heart; she dedicated her time and energy for this school, this program and these girls. We will forever be grateful.”

Emma added, “Jena Anderson was the best coach that I could’ve ever asked for. She was motivating, positive, dedicated, caring, compassionate, and more. She wanted us cheerleaders to succeed in everything we did, on and off the mat.

“She was the kind of coach who took the time to know us athletes and was always our biggest cheerleaders in everything. This program has grown and improved so much even since my freshman year.

“That’s because of Jena Anderson, Emily Whitney, Codi Butterfield, Valerie Finlinson and Desi Larson. These five coaches mean the world to me and I will forever be grateful for them.

“Jena Anderson is an incredible coach and person, and I will forever be grateful that I got the opportunity to be coached by her,” Emma said.