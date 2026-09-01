Pioneer girls volleyball wins four in two weeks

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls volleyball team picked up four more victories down the stretch last month, three of them on the road, as the young Pioneers continued their preparation for the brutal Region 3 schedule. The team is now 5-1 overall.

“The girls have made good progress in adjusting to the loss of our two starting players to injury,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “We know it’s going to be a battle every night against the quality teams in our region, so we’re focused on improving and learning to compete in every match.”

Aug. 18: Lehi 3, Herriman 2

The Pioneers lost the first two sets in a marathon match against the Mustangs but came roaring back to win three games in a row for a satisfying road victory 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-11.

Sophomore middle blocker Laken Bell led the team in kills with 14 and also served six aces plus took 12 serve-receives.

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Junior outside hitter Aliya Shewell added 13 kills and 10 digs while junior middle blocker Alea Tauai contributed six kills, three combined blocks, 12 digs and 18 serve-receives.

Junior setter Aftyn Hurst served seven aces to go with a team-high 17 digs and 16 serve-receives. Sophomore setter Pais Brems garnered 33 assists and also made three block-assists.

Junior middle blocker Lucy Lowe supplied four combined blocks and four kills. Sophomore setter Isabel Garcia tallied 13 serve-receives.

Aug. 20: Lehi 3, Copper Hills 1

In the one home match of this period, the Pioneers pulled out a taut thriller over the Grizzlies 25-19, 23-25, 31-29, 25-21. Bell gave an outstanding all-around effort with 24 kills, six aces, two solo blocks, 18 digs and 21 serve-receives.

Shewell was the other half of the Lehi two-headed offensive monster with 21 kills to go with 13 digs and 22 serve-receives. Brems also gave a superlative effort with 42 assists, 16 digs plus two solo blocks and two block-assists.

Hurst added 12 digs, four assists and 15 serve-receives while Garcia made 17 digs and took 10 serve-receives. Junior middle blocker Emma Larson had three kills and 17 digs. Lowe posted four combined blocks.

Aug. 25: Lehi 3, Cottonwood 0

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The Pioneers made quick work of the Colts on the road with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 sweep. Shewell laid down 13 kills with five aces while Bell registered 12 kills with five aces and 14 serve-receives.

Garcia contributed a team-high seven digs with 14 serve-receives. Brems collected 25 assists and junior middle blocker Kelcee Rasmussen added three block-assists in her varsity debut.

Aug. 27: Lehi 3, Salem Hills 0

It required extra points to win the middle set, but the Pioneers again earned a road sweep with a 25-18, 28-26, 25-20 victory over the Skyhawks.

Shewell led the way with 16 kills, 17 digs and 13 serve-receives. Bell provided 10 kills and 18 serve-receives. Garcia chipped in 15 digs and 19 serve-receives while Brems made 12 digs and 29 assists. Larson added three combined blocks.

The Pioneers once again hit the road on Thursday (Sept. 3) as they pay a visit to Davis in their final pre-league contest at 5 p.m. They will host Lone Peak to open Region 3 play on Tuesday (Sept. 8) with the varsity contest scheduled for first serve around 6:30 p.m.