Utah County reports season’s first human case of West Nile virus

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Utah County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this season. The patient developed a rare, serious form of the illness, prompting health officials to urge residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

The patient developed neuroinvasive disease, which can affect the nervous system and may require hospitalization. The Utah County Health Department said it will not release additional information about the patient to protect the individual’s privacy.

“This case is an important reminder that West Nile virus is present in our community and can cause serious illness,” Aislynn Tolman-Hill said in the department’s announcement. “Residents can reduce their risk by using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and removing standing water around their homes.”

The Health Department and Utah County Mosquito Abatement are reviewing mosquito-surveillance information and conducting an additional assessment in the area associated with the case. Decisions about mosquito-control measures are based on surveillance results, mosquito activity, weather conditions and established intervention thresholds.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms; about one in five experience a fever or symptoms such as headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Less than 1% of infected people develop neuroinvasive disease, which can include meningitis, encephalitis or acute flaccid myelitis. Warning signs may include a high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, confusion, seizures, tremors or muscle weakness. The department advises people with severe or concerning symptoms to seek medical care promptly.

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Mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active around dawn and dusk. Residents can reduce their risk of being bitten by using insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus; wearing long sleeves and pants when possible; and checking that window and door screens are intact.

Residents are also encouraged to remove standing water around their homes. Residents can report heavy mosquito activity or standing water that cannot be eliminated to Utah County Mosquito Abatement. Those reports help crews locate and treat hidden mosquito-breeding areas before populations increase.

Mosquito trap counts, spray schedules, treatment maps, educational materials and an online service-request form are available at https://health.utahcounty.gov/mosquito-abatement.