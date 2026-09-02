First Down Provo set to kick off new downtown festival for BYU fans with fun, service

A new tradition is coming to Utah County as community leaders, BYU Athletics and local organizations team up to kick off the Cougars’ conference football season with a fan festival in Downtown Provo.

The inaugural First Down Provo event will take place Friday, September 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Center Street between University Avenue and 100 East on the Utah County Historic Courthouse grounds.

Organizers are planning an evening designed to capture the excitement of a BYU football weekend while bringing fans, families and visitors into downtown Provo.

The free event will feature live music from 19 Miles Per Hour, fire dancers from the traditional third to fourth quarter stadium transition, food vendors, children’s activities, BYU merchandise vendors, giveaways, live media shows, touch-a-truck with the Provo Fire Department and a canned food drive.

“This is going to be a fun and memorable way to activate Downtown Provo and all the amazing things it has to offer both visiting fans and local residents,” Explore Utah Valley Executive Director Lee Adamson said in the press release.

The event is being presented through a partnership between Explore Utah Valley, Utah County, BYU Athletics, Provo City, Downtown Provo Inc., BYU Community Relations and the BYU Alumni Association.

BYU Athletics officials said creating a memorable experience beyond the stadium has become an important part of football weekends.

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“The fan experience is a top priority for us, and this event will kick off the football weekend with fun and energy,” said Anna Metcalf, BYU assistant athletic director of marketing and fan experience.

First Down Provo will also bring a BYU football service tradition home.

Cougs Care, the BYU Alumni Association’s community service initiative typically held in cities where the Cougars play on the road, will be part of a home football weekend for the first time. Fans attending the downtown celebration are encouraged to bring canned food donations benefiting Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo.

“Cougs Care projects allow our alumni, fans and friends to come together to support the team on the road and make a positive and lasting impact in local communities, and now we’re bringing it home,” BYU Alumni Association Executive Director Michael Johanson said.

Beyond creating a new experience for Cougar fans, organizers see the event as an opportunity to capitalize on the growing economic impact of BYU athletics as thousands of fans travel to Utah County for games.

“As BYU athletics continues to elevate on the national stage, so do Provo and Utah County,” Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran said. “First Down Provo is a win for everyone as it creates an incredible experience for Cougar fans while driving economic activity for our local restaurants, hotels, retailers and entertainment venues. It’s exactly the kind of partnership that showcases our community at its best.”

Organizers hope First Down Provo will become a regular part of BYU football weekends, combining school spirit, community service and support for local businesses.

Fans are encouraged to come early as the first 2,000 fans get a free Swig drink, wear blue, bring canned food donations and spend the evening downtown before the weekend’s football festivities against the Arizona Wildcats.

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