Residents ask Lehi City to consider rezoning compromise

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press



Residents near 915 West State Street have organized a petition asking Lehi City to consider a split-zone compromise for the area, saying they need the city to protect Trinnaman Lane and its surrounding neighborhood.



On August 21, Lehi resident Sheena Welch posted the petition, saying, “Trinnaman Lane is facing a classic ‘little guy versus the city master plan battle,’ and she needed help collecting signatures.



The petition refers to a rezoning request made by the Walker family, who own the property at 915 West State Street. The home and property belonged to their parents, who both have passed away. The Walker children asked the city council to rezone the property to heavy commercial so they could sell it.



During the July 14, 2026, Lehi City Council meeting, Debbie Walker explained the reasons for their decision.



“We love Lehi, but we have to reconcile our parents’ estate, and that means selling the property,” said Debbie Walker. “The house is in disrepair. It needs new plumbing and electrical. It’s time.”



Neighbors spoke out against the rezoning at the city council meeting, saying heavy commercial zoning would harm their neighborhood and turn Trinnaman Lane from a safe neighborhood street into a commercial, heavy-equipment thoroughfare.

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The city council denied the Walkers’ rezoning request in July but noted that the Walkers have the right to sell their property. In the end, the city council asked the Walkers if they would be open to a developer agreement. The agreement would place restrictions on the current developer and any future owners.



Since the July city council meeting, some residents are now asking for additional changes. The petition asks that the Walker property be split into two pieces, making the back half of the property purely residential and protecting Trinnaman Lane from becoming an access point to the proposed heavy commercial area.



The petition states that creating a buffer zone between the proposed development and the neighborhood would not sufficiently protect the value of residents’ homes.



The item is included in the September 8 city council agenda, labeled as, “Development Agreement Consideration of Lehi City’s request for approval of the Nancy Walker Development Agreement on 2.581 acres of property located at 915 W. State Street, allowing certain restricted heavy commercial uses on the property and other site restrictions for commercial development.”