Falcon alum completes Snow career with All-Region nod

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Skyridge High School graduate GiGi Hall has wrapped up her career at Snow College by being named to the All-Region 18 second team.

Hall started 40 of the 50 games she played for the Badgers this past season and finished with a .348 batting average. She had 47 hits including six doubles, two triples and eight home runs, scoring 34 runs and batting in an additional 25. She also stole 15 bases.

Offensive highlights this year included four hits, two doubles, three stolen bases and five runs scored against Central Arizona College on Jan. 30. Later that same day she had four RBI against the College of Southern Nevada. On March 7, she had two home runs against North Idaho College.

Hall played center field most of the time for Snow as she did in high school, posting 175 put-outs, 15 assists and just two errors per season for a two-year fielding percentage of .979. She had a career-high six putouts against Salt Lake Community College on April 24.

Her .970 fielding percentage as a freshman was second best on the team and she improved that to .984 her sophomore year. In 2025 she was named to the NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team.

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With the Falcons, she was named to the All-Region Second Team and was an All-State Honorable Mention. She said her favorite sports memory from high school was hitting three home runs in one game.

Hall finished her prep career appearing in 55 games with a cumulative .432 batting average. She had 32 hits including four doubles, one triple and seven home runs with 28 stolen bases, 47 runs scored and 25 RBI. She also had a .967 cumulative fielding percentage with 55 put-outs, three assists and two errors.