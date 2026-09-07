Lehi-area athletes compete at Timpanogos XC Invitational

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi and Skyridge high school cross country teams turned in strong performances Sept. 4 at the 2026 Timpanogos Cross Country Invitational at Lakeside Park in Orem.

Both the Pioneer boys and girls finished among the top seven teams in their respective races, with strong individual performances from both Lehi and Skyridge athletes.

The Lehi boys placed fourth out of 44 teams, with region rival American Fork taking the top spot.

The Pioneers were led by senior Everett Quist, who finished 25th individually with a time of 15:38.5. Quist was followed closely by junior Milo Amakasu, who crossed the finish line in 15:44.5 for 32nd place. Junior Brayden Barlow finished 36th in 15:48.0, and senior Luke Shumway was 42nd in 15:53.9. Junior Owen McMullin rounded out Lehi’s top five scorers, finishing 52nd in 16:01.1.

Also representing the boys varsity team were senior Jacob Jett in 16:46.5 and senior Brooks Christensen, who completed the 5K course in 18:10.3.

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The Lehi girls also finished near the top of the competitive field, placing seventh out of 38 teams, with a strong Herriman team taking the top spot.

Junior Laney Martin led the Pioneers, finishing 25th overall in 18:51.7. Senior Remy McAdams followed in 19:07.9 for 38th place.

Junior Kaitlyn Liston crossed the finish line in 19:47.9 for 58th, while senior Kaylee Hill finished 94th in 20:25.2. Senior Avie McAdams was close behind, finishing 100th in 20:28.8.

Junior Emma Sweeney and freshman Violet Dahl completed Lehi’s top seven, finishing in 22:14.7 and 22:18.9, respectively.

The Skyridge boys also earned a top-10 team spot, placing seventh overall in the statewide event.

Senior Jack Grossen paced the Falcons with a 14th-place finish in 15:27.5. Junior Landon Carter was 24th in 15:38.0, while sophomore Curtis Greene finished 56th in 16:06.4. Senior Samuel Nelson crossed the finish line in 16:18.5 for 72nd, followed by junior Zane Taylor at 103rd in 16:44.0.

Sophomore Connor Guymon at 16:54.0, and freshman Mason Bogedahl in 17:19.2 completed the Falcons’ top seven.

The Falcon girls finished 20th overall, led by sophomore Abigail Finley, who finished 48th individually in 19:25.7. Freshman Oakley Nelson was next in for Skyridge, finishing 70th in 20:00.1, followed by junior Zoe Tanner in 20:02.2 for 72nd place.

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Juniors Kylie Smith and Lucy Mensah finished within a second of each other, posting times of 22:03.7 and 22:04.7, respectively. Smith crossed in 172nd place and Mensah in 174th.

Completing the Skyridge varsity team were senior Brielle Ostler, who finished in 22:51.0, and sophomore Whitney Seeman crossing in 22:59.3.

With the season continuing into September, the Timpanogos Invitational provided an early opportunity for Lehi and Skyridge runners to test themselves against large fields and some of the region’s top competition.