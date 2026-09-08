American Fork’s Elle Anderson makes history as Miss America’s Teen

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

American Fork local Elle Anderson, Miss Utah’s Teen, was crowned Miss America’s Teen 2027 on Sept. 5 in West Palm Beach, FL.

Anderson made history as the first Miss Utah’s Teen to win the national title, according to the Miss America organization. Anderson is enrolled at Brigham Young University, where she plans to study journalism and business.

All Miss America contestants compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear, and onstage question, which evaluate communication, performance and presentation.

As Miss America’s Teen, Anderson will receive a $30,000 scholarship. The national win follows Anderson’s state title of Miss Utah’s Teen, where she was awarded an $8,000 scholarship.

Anderson also received $3,000 in scholarships at the national competition after winning the preliminary evening gown award and delivering an award-winning violin performance in the talent category.

“There are so many hands in this moment besides mine. And sitting here tonight, I feel so deeply humbled that I get to wear Utah across my heart,” wrote Anderson before the final night of competition.

Anderson continued, “These past ten days, I have also felt the people I miss very close to me. My little brother Stone, whose short life became the reason behind the work I now get to do through ‘Every Beat Matters.’”

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“My nana, who I loved so deeply, who taught me to use my voice, to stand up for what I believe in, and to protect the people I love.”

“And my sweet friend Brynn, who passed away only a month ago, and who showed me what it looks like to love people completely, gently, and without condition.”

“I wish more than anything they could be here. But maybe, in a way I don’t know fully know how to explain, they are.”

During her year serving as Miss America’s Teen, Anderson will travel the country to promote her community service initiative, “Every Beat Matters: Confidence. Preparation. Rescue.” In honor of her brother, her initiative empowers children and teens with the confidence and skills needed to perform CPR in emergencies.

Since embracing her role earlier this year as Miss Utah’s Teen, Anderson has brought warmth and compassion to communities across the state, and she is now set to capture the nation’s heart in her new role as Miss America’s Teen.