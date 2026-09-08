Falcon girls soccer opens Region 3 play 1-1

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team earned split results in their first two league contests, falling to the Pioneers on the road but topping the Cavemen at home last week.

Sept. 1: Lehi 2, Skyridge 0

The homestanding Pioneers scored twice in the initial period and held on to register a shutout over the Falcons in the Region 3 opener for both programs.

Sept. 3: Skyridge 3, American Fork 0

The Falcons bounced back with an impressive home victory over a ranked Caveman squad that had lost only once in nine games prior to this contest.

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“I am proud of the girls and their mentality this season,” said Coach Jhoan Alvizo. “It has been great to see them respond to adversity and learn from the hard times. The girls came out ready to play and followed our game plan in the best way possible.”

Junior midfielder Ke’ilani Nawahine started off the scoring with what her coach termed an “olympico” goal, hitting the target from taking the corner kick.

“The girls’ intensity off the ball was a key factor in the win and helped us get possession of the ball back quickly,” Alvizo said. Sophomore midfielder Lillian Boren scored the second goal with a quick shot just outside the 18-yard line that was assisted by junior midfielder Hallee Sheffield.

The advantage remained 2-0 to the break. “In the second half, the girls did well to ride out the attacks from American Fork and control the game,” the coach said.

The third goal came in that second period. Following a pass from senior defender Eva Lewis, senior forward Cambri Condi took the ball past the keeper in a 1-v-1 situation and walked it in to complete the tally for Skyridge in the contest.

“The backline had a great game with Gracie Watts (Sr.) and Leah Arnell (Sr.) guiding and leading from the back,” Alvizo said. “Our region is wide open right now, so it is time to put in the work and prepare for the next opponents.”

The Falcons are off this week and will resume the Region 3 schedule on Tuesday (Sept. 15) when they will host Lone Peak. Corner Canyon comes to town on Thursday (Sept. 17) with both matches scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.