American Heritage School brings history to life, honoring Constitution Day

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

September 17 marks 239 years since the signing of our nation’s Constitution, which established America’s government and citizens’ rights. American Heritage School (AHS), in American Fork, honors this day annually, with learning focused on the founding of our country.

During the school day, kindergarten through eighth grade students step out of the classroom and onto the school’s football field, journeying back in time. The field becomes a present-day history experience as students rotate through interactive stations. Each station includes people from the colonial period, with stories that connect youth with founders of the USA. Lives of people like Betsy Ross, the young George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Patrick Henry are just a few characters to be portrayed at this year’s Constitution Day. Students participate as if they are living in that era as performers share stories, historical experiences, and perspectives from their lives hundreds of years ago.

“It is so important that the children understand the celebrations we have for America, because if they are not explicitly taught, they won’t know. When we share with them what Constitution Day is about or anything else to do with America and the celebrations we have, if they don’t get taught the specifics of it, they won’t come to appreciate and understand the depth of the sacrifice and those that have come before us,” said AHS Assistant Principal Charne Adams.

“At American Heritage School, we hold a deep conviction that our faith is intimately connected to the blessing of living in a nation where God-given freedoms are safeguarded by the United States Constitution,” shared AHS employee Jennilyn Burr. “Through our annual September Constitution Day celebrations of learning, students engage in interactive rotations that bring our heritage to life. By highlighting the diverse men and women whose sacrifices—both quiet and monumental—have preserved our nation’s freedom, we teach the rising generation to love, honor, and carry forward the legacy of liberty.”

The Constitution Day Celebration supports the school’s desire for students to learn about America’s founding. “When they [the students] learn specifically the sacrifices of all those that came before us, they’ll appreciate it more. They won’t take it for granted,” said Adams.

AHS invites the entire community to commemorate Constitution Day that evening during a celebration. Neighbors and friends are welcome to join from 5-9 p.m. at AHS to experience inspiring presentations on freedom through music and activities that invite reflection and gratitude for our rights.

The festival includes activities such as bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, colonial stations and games on the field, along with food trucks. The America 250 Celebration Program and Fireworks show begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17.

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Spectators are invited to bring a picnic or purchase food at the event and enjoy the program and fireworks on a blanket or lawn chair. Tickets are available on the AHS website at af.americanheritageschool.org.