Aspen Peaks opens public survey on boundaries as district looks ahead

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Aspen Peaks School District is asking parents, residents, and other community members to weigh in on school boundary concerns as the district prepares for potential future boundary studies.

The district’s online Boundary Feedback Tool is open now through Oct. 1 on the district website, aspenpeaks.org. The survey allows residents to identify concerns and suggest potential solutions as the district plans for changing enrollment patterns while minimizing disruptions for students and families.

Aspen Peaks Board President Diane Knight said boundary issues have been a consideration for the district since its creation. Board members have discussed challenges including declining enrollment at some schools on the east side of the district and rapid growth at several schools on the west side.

“We realize that our patrons may see things we don’t,” Knight said. “They live in these neighborhoods, drive these roads, attend these schools and experience these situations every day.”

The board initially considered launching a comprehensive, district-wide boundary study, but after continuing to examine enrollment, school capacity, and other factors, Knight said district leaders determined that a targeted approach would be more effective.

Over the past several months, a boundary committee has studied enrollment at individual schools, building capacity, traffic concerns, and input from school administrators. Some boundary issues have already been addressed.

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On the west side of the district, boundary changes involving North Point, River Rock and Dry Creek elementaries were implemented for the 2026-27 school year. Because those changes have only recently taken effect, district officials are monitoring their impact.

On the east side, Aspen Peaks reached a joint agreement with Timpanogos School District regarding students attending Deerfield and Barratt elementary schools. Under the agreement, parents will have the opportunity to choose which school their children will attend next year. The agreement also affects students attending Mountain Ridge Junior High, American Fork Junior High and American Fork High School.

Knight said the district wants to avoid making repeated boundary changes which require students and families to move between schools.

“We want a permanent home for every student,” she said. “But we also want to be purposeful and intentional in how we make these important decisions.”

Rather than launching a formal boundary study for every school, the district will use the feedback collected through the survey to determine where additional study may be necessary.

The district plans to review each concern submitted through the tool, looking for common issues, possible solutions and areas that may warrant further examination.

“This will allow us to be much more targeted in our approach,” Knight said.

Knight said community input is particularly important because residents may identify issues district officials have not seen or suggest solutions the district has not considered.

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“We want to solve these issues together,” she said.

No public hearings on school boundaries are currently scheduled. Knight said the district will first use the feedback period and time spent monitoring the recently implemented boundaries to determine whether formal boundary studies are needed.

“If the board votes to open a formal boundary study, public hearings will be an important part of that process,” Knight said.