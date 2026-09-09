New Huntsman cancer campus takes shape in Vineyard

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Construction on Huntsman Cancer Institute’s new Vineyard campus is beginning to rise above ground following months of site preparation and foundation work.

Institute leaders joined elected officials, donors, community partners and residents for a cornerstone celebration Sept. 1, marking the start of vertical construction on the future cancer care and research campus.

Crews have prepared the site, removed groundwater to allow excavation, and installed 830 deep foundation supports since the project broke ground in April 2025, Huntsman Cancer Institute said. Work will now shift toward construction of the building’s exterior structure.

The 284,000-square-foot campus will be built on 20 acres between Interstate 15 and Utah Lake. Plans call for a five-story clinical care building and a three-story research building connected by space for community engagement and education.

The first phase is expected to include multidisciplinary cancer clinics, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, infusion and pharmacy services, wellness and integrative health programs, cancer screenings and urgent care. Inpatient treatment and a surgery center are planned for a future phase.

Research and education will also be central to the Vineyard campus. Planned programs include clinical trials, computational oncology and data science, along with collaborations involving Utah Valley University, Brigham Young University and businesses in the Silicon Slopes area.

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The site is adjacent to the Vineyard FrontRunner station and approximately 20 minutes from Provo Airport, providing transportation access for patients, employees and visitors throughout the region.

Huntsman Cancer Institute reported more than 52,000 patient visits in 2025 from Utah County and surrounding areas. Those patients traveled about 3.9 million miles—an estimated 86,000 hours of travel time—to receive care at the institute’s Salt Lake City facilities.

Officials estimate the Vineyard location could reduce that travel by approximately 1.1 million miles each year while bringing cancer treatment, research and support services closer to patients in central and southern Utah.

“Huntsman Cancer Institute in Vineyard is about much more than a new building,” institute CEO Bradley Cairns said during the celebration.

Vineyard Mayor Zack Stratton said the project represents the type of intentional growth that can strengthen the community for generations. He said it will improve access to cancer care, create jobs and contribute to a healthier future for area families.

The $400 million development is the largest single investment in Huntsman Cancer Institute’s history, according to the institute. The first phase is expected to create about 450 jobs in clinical care, research, administration and support services once it is fully operational.

Construction of the exterior structure is scheduled to begin this fall, with the building expected to be fully enclosed by summer 2027. That would allow interior construction and installation of major systems to proceed.

The facility is expected to receive its certificate of occupancy in June 2028 and welcome its first patients in September 2028.

Huntsman Cancer Institute is the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center serving Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming. The Vineyard campus is intended to expand the institute’s reach across Utah and the wider Mountain West while providing additional training opportunities for future health care workers and researchers.