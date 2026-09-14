Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball wins Las Vegas tourney, continues to roll

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls volleyball splits pair

Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Skyridge football earns spectacular Homecoming win

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football prevails over Arizona team

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer opens Region 3 play 1-1

Lehi Sports

Lehi stars shine bright in BYU debuts

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area athletes compete at Timpanogos XC Invitational

Lehi Sports

Falcon alum completes Snow career with All-Region nod

Lehi Sports

Resilience propels Falcons to exciting football victory on the road

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball wins Las Vegas tourney, continues to roll

Published

42 minutes ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls volleyball team has racked up an 11-1 record in the first two weeks of September participating in two tournaments along with one regular pre-league match. The Falcons now have an overall record of 15-3 heading into Region 3 play.

Presently ranked No. 4 in the state, they face a big test on Tuesday (Sept. 15) when they travel to take on top-ranked and undefeated Corner Canyon (9-0). Next up is unbeaten No. 2 Lone Peak (5-0) on Thursday (Sept. 17) at home. Varsity matches begin around 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: Skyridge 3, Weber 1

In a lively road match, the Falcons lost the third set but closed out the win in four games 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20. Junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa led the effort with 14 kills, 13 digs and 17 serve-receives.

Junior middle blocker Lucy Meck added eight kills with four aces while senior outside hitter Emma White posted seven kills and 27 serve-receives. Junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe had three block-assists. Senior libero Alyssa Willits led in digs with 17 and had five assists and 10 serve-receives.

Advertisement

Senior setter Allyceia Maae made 17 assists with 10 digs and senior setter Hevani Tokelau provided an additional 12 assists.

Sept. 4-5: Falcons win Division I of Island Classic

Skyridge rolled through five best-of-three matches in the Las Vegas event to win the top division of the tournament. Here’s a few highlights:

  • Spring Valley (Las Vegas NV): Won 25-16, 25-14. Kuresa had six kills, five digs and nine serve-receives while Meck served three aces, Mahe made two solo blocks and Maae added 10 assists.
  • Liberty (Henderson NV): Won 25-19, 25-21. White had four kills and four aces, Kuresa tallied 11 digs plus 12 serve-receives and Maae dished out 12 assists.
  • Campbell (Ewa Beach HI): Won 25-20, 25-19. Kuresa collected eight kills and eight digs, White served three aces, Maae supplied nine assists and Willits took nine serve-receives.
  • Liberty (Henderson NV): Won 25-13, 25-23 in the rematch. Kuresa made 10 kills, White added 11 digs with 13 serve-receives while Maae provided 11 digs with 12 assists.
  • Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas NV): Won 25-21, 25-18. White contributed seven kills and 12 serve-receives, Kuresa served two aces with 13 serve-receives, Mahe made four combined blocks, and Tokelau registered six digs and nine assists.

Sept. 10-12: Falcons go 5-1 in Utah Valley tourney

Playing in this prestigious local Invitational, Skyridge swept three matches, lost one to a top team, beat a highly-rated Idaho opponent and then exacted revenge for an early loss to the Wolves in the three-day affair of full-length matches. Among the highlights:

  • Hurricane: Won 25-11, 25-16, 25-14. White scored 11 kills with 13 serve-receives, sophomore setter Sienna Warner served five aces with 15 assists, senior libero Estelle Slaney led in digs with 13 plus took 12 serve-receives, Kuresa added 11 digs with 11 serve-receives and Maae had 16 assists.
  • Wasatch: Won 25-14, 25-8, 25-21. Kuresa led with 12 kills, 13 digs and 11 serve-receives, White added 10 kills, 10 digs and 13 serve-receives, Warner made five aces, Slaney posted 11 digs with 10 serve-receives and Maae gave 18 assists.
  • Bountiful: Won 25-15, 25-13, 25-9. White tallied 12 kills with four aces, Slaney served four aces with 17 digs and 12 serve-receives, Maae provided 12 assists and Tokelau added 10 gives.
  • Provo: Lost a tight, exciting back-and-forth marathon 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 9-15. White posted 17 kills with 16 digs and 38 serve-receives. Kuresa added 15 kills, 28 digs and 34 serve-receives while senior outside hitter Anzlee Holt chipped in 10 kills and 12 digs. Mahe made a combined five blocks. Slaney dug 36 times with eight assists and 17 serve-receives. Maae had 20 digs and doled out 29 assists.
  • Owyhee (Meridian ID): Prevailed in another close match 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22. Kuresa led with 16 kills, three aces, three block-assists, nine digs and 28 serve-receives. White accounted for 11 kills, 12 digs and 25 serve-receives. Slaney served four aces, was tops in digs with 25 and took 20 serve-receives. Mahe made five combined blocks, Maae had 26 assists and Warner 22.
  • Green Canyon: In a rematch of one of their few losses this season, the Falcons pulled out a thrilling narrow victory 17-25, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13 over the highly regarded Wolves (6-2). White had 16 kills with 21 serve-receives, Kuresa added 12 kills with three aces, 11 digs and 35 serve-receives, Slaney supplied 17 digs with 10 serve-receives, Warner provided 15 digs with 16 assists and Maae served four aces with 22 assists.

Photos by Michael Mills.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *