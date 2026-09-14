Falcon girls volleyball wins Las Vegas tourney, continues to roll

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls volleyball team has racked up an 11-1 record in the first two weeks of September participating in two tournaments along with one regular pre-league match. The Falcons now have an overall record of 15-3 heading into Region 3 play.

Presently ranked No. 4 in the state, they face a big test on Tuesday (Sept. 15) when they travel to take on top-ranked and undefeated Corner Canyon (9-0). Next up is unbeaten No. 2 Lone Peak (5-0) on Thursday (Sept. 17) at home. Varsity matches begin around 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: Skyridge 3, Weber 1

In a lively road match, the Falcons lost the third set but closed out the win in four games 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20. Junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa led the effort with 14 kills, 13 digs and 17 serve-receives.

Junior middle blocker Lucy Meck added eight kills with four aces while senior outside hitter Emma White posted seven kills and 27 serve-receives. Junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe had three block-assists. Senior libero Alyssa Willits led in digs with 17 and had five assists and 10 serve-receives.

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Senior setter Allyceia Maae made 17 assists with 10 digs and senior setter Hevani Tokelau provided an additional 12 assists.

Sept. 4-5: Falcons win Division I of Island Classic

Skyridge rolled through five best-of-three matches in the Las Vegas event to win the top division of the tournament. Here’s a few highlights:

Spring Valley (Las Vegas NV): Won 25-16, 25-14. Kuresa had six kills, five digs and nine serve-receives while Meck served three aces, Mahe made two solo blocks and Maae added 10 assists.

Liberty (Henderson NV): Won 25-19, 25-21. White had four kills and four aces, Kuresa tallied 11 digs plus 12 serve-receives and Maae dished out 12 assists.

Campbell (Ewa Beach HI): Won 25-20, 25-19. Kuresa collected eight kills and eight digs, White served three aces, Maae supplied nine assists and Willits took nine serve-receives.

Liberty (Henderson NV): Won 25-13, 25-23 in the rematch. Kuresa made 10 kills, White added 11 digs with 13 serve-receives while Maae provided 11 digs with 12 assists.

Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas NV): Won 25-21, 25-18. White contributed seven kills and 12 serve-receives, Kuresa served two aces with 13 serve-receives, Mahe made four combined blocks, and Tokelau registered six digs and nine assists.

Sept. 10-12: Falcons go 5-1 in Utah Valley tourney

Playing in this prestigious local Invitational, Skyridge swept three matches, lost one to a top team, beat a highly-rated Idaho opponent and then exacted revenge for an early loss to the Wolves in the three-day affair of full-length matches. Among the highlights:

Hurricane: Won 25-11, 25-16, 25-14. White scored 11 kills with 13 serve-receives, sophomore setter Sienna Warner served five aces with 15 assists, senior libero Estelle Slaney led in digs with 13 plus took 12 serve-receives, Kuresa added 11 digs with 11 serve-receives and Maae had 16 assists.

Wasatch: Won 25-14, 25-8, 25-21. Kuresa led with 12 kills, 13 digs and 11 serve-receives, White added 10 kills, 10 digs and 13 serve-receives, Warner made five aces, Slaney posted 11 digs with 10 serve-receives and Maae gave 18 assists.

Bountiful: Won 25-15, 25-13, 25-9. White tallied 12 kills with four aces, Slaney served four aces with 17 digs and 12 serve-receives, Maae provided 12 assists and Tokelau added 10 gives.

Provo: Lost a tight, exciting back-and-forth marathon 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 9-15. White posted 17 kills with 16 digs and 38 serve-receives. Kuresa added 15 kills, 28 digs and 34 serve-receives while senior outside hitter Anzlee Holt chipped in 10 kills and 12 digs. Mahe made a combined five blocks. Slaney dug 36 times with eight assists and 17 serve-receives. Maae had 20 digs and doled out 29 assists.

Owyhee (Meridian ID): Prevailed in another close match 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22. Kuresa led with 16 kills, three aces, three block-assists, nine digs and 28 serve-receives. White accounted for 11 kills, 12 digs and 25 serve-receives. Slaney served four aces, was tops in digs with 25 and took 20 serve-receives. Mahe made five combined blocks, Maae had 26 assists and Warner 22.

Green Canyon: In a rematch of one of their few losses this season, the Falcons pulled out a thrilling narrow victory 17-25, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13 over the highly regarded Wolves (6-2). White had 16 kills with 21 serve-receives, Kuresa added 12 kills with three aces, 11 digs and 35 serve-receives, Slaney supplied 17 digs with 10 serve-receives, Warner provided 15 digs with 16 assists and Maae served four aces with 22 assists.

Photos by Michael Mills.