LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

SIMON CACERES

GRADE: 10

SPORT: Boys Golf

POSITION: Varsity

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Simon has started on the varsity team for every tournament this season and is averaging a 71.8 in five matches. He shot a 3-under-par 69 at River Oaks in Sandy and continues to be a factor for the Pioneers this year.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Simon is not only an amazing golfer on the course, but he is also an exceptional young man off of it. Simon brings a rare combination of fierce competitiveness and quiet humility to our team, proving that you can play to win while lifting everyone else up along the way. His family moved here from Columbia to pursue and improve his opportunities in golf and he has been a welcome addition to our team and the Lehi golf family.

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– Coach Johnny Revill

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