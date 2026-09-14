Pando Club expands, adds offices and space for learning and connection

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

For entrepreneurs who are used to working alone at a kitchen table, a professional office can solve one problem while creating another: space may be available, but community may still be missing.

Pando Club was built around the belief that small-business owners need both.

Pando Club’s founders said the female-founded shared workspace recently completed an August expansion of about 1,000 square feet at its fourth-floor suite in Valley Grove I, 1064 S. North County Blvd. in Pleasant Grove. The project added three furnished private offices and expanded meeting and event space.

“Pando’s founders felt the need to create a space that welcomed business owners who wanted a professional and beautiful workspace that also fostered friendship and belonging,” said Sally Francom, a Pando Club founder. “That’s what makes Pando special.”

Francom, along with small-business attorney Dana Ball, Dianna Newton Andersen and Michelle Lockhart, founded the company. The group opened Pando Club in August 2025 as a Class A workspace for entrepreneurs, independent professionals and small companies that may not need or want the expense of a large traditional office.

Its name comes from the Pando aspen clone in central Utah; a vast grove of genetically identical trees connected through a single root system. For the founders, the natural landmark offered a fitting image of individual businesses becoming stronger through shared roots.

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“We wanted to solve the problem of business owners operating in isolation and provide the infrastructure and networking necessary for them to scale,” said Andersen, a Pando Club founder. “It is community and growth.”

Andersen described Lehi and the broader North Utah County area as hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship. Statewide, professional and business services led to private-sector job growth in July, adding 11,400 jobs over the previous year, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Pando Club occupies Suite 460 on the northwest corner of the building’s fourth floor, with floor-to-ceiling windows and broad views. It now has nine enclosed, lockable and move-in-ready private offices, along with shared workspace for members who do not need a dedicated office.

The Valley Grove location is accessible from Interstate 15 and North County Boulevard. The range of office and membership options is intended to give professionals an alternative to working exclusively from home or taking on more private office space than their businesses require.

The expansion also makes it possible to hold larger gatherings and training sessions that the original footprint could not comfortably accommodate.

“We expanded in August, adding a flexible learning and meeting space to accommodate meetings of various types, so learning and excitement can take place,” Francom said. “We also added extra private offices. Oh, and the views are inspiring, too.”

Amenities include high-speed internet, the Aspen Room for conferences, training and events, kitchen access, a waiting and reception area, printing, document destruction, mail services, IT support, audiovisual equipment and whiteboards. The Aspen Room is designed for groups of two to 35 people. Private-office clients receive 24/7 access to their offices and the suite’s common areas, plus access to a workout facility on the building’s main floor.

The Pando Studio provides dedicated podcast and video recording space, including mounted cameras, microphones, lighting and a sound-treated room. The Aspen Room and Pando Studio are available by reservation to nonmembers, members and private-office clients.

The Aspen Room has two mounted cameras, lighting and microphones for recording presentations, and users can download the raw files before leaving. The studio is equipped with one- or two-person podcasts and offers backgrounds and lighting for other business videos.

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“We serve those who want Class A office space but do not need a huge office,” said Lockhart, a Pando Club co-founder and CEO of MoreEnergy Health and Fitness. “We also cater to those who have been working at home and need a space to meet with clients or to get away.”

The club is intended to be more than a collection of offices. Membership includes access to shared workspace, curated business events and networking opportunities. Members also receive four hours of Aspen Room use each month, as available, and discounted Pando Studio reservations.

Lockhart attributed the club’s growth primarily to word of mouth. “People come into the space and love it,” she said. “They pass it on to those who are looking for what we provide.”

“Pando Club is a beautiful office space that feels like home, without the distractions,” she said.

With the new space open, the founders hope to welcome more independent professionals, serve growing businesses, and provide a gathering place where local entrepreneurs can exchange ideas, referrals and receive honest feedback.

“I hope that Pando will be known for being a catalyst for small business growth,” Lockhart said. “Supporting those who are starting and running small businesses is important to us, and we would love to see Pando Club as a major tool in the box of successful entrepreneurs.”

To learn more, reserve a room or schedule a tour, visit pandoclub.com, call or text 801-448-7371, or email hello@pandoclub.com. Pando Club is located at 1064 S. North County Blvd., Suite 460, in Pleasant Grove.