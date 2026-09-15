Falcon boys golf fifth in last three events

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team is competing well in every Region 3 tournament but the Falcons are finding it challenging to gain much ground on the tough teams who are their neighbors in the league.

Sept. 3: Falcons fifth at Meadow Brook

In the fourth Region 3 tournament at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville, Skyridge finished fifth.

Lehi was the overall winner at 274, followed by Corner Canyon at 279. Lone Peak and American Fork tied at 290 and the Falcons posted a combined team score of 295.

Skyridge junior Klive Fuhriman tied for fourth place in the individual medalist standings with a 68 (-4) to shoot the best mark of the day for his team.

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Freshman Jraice Finau was next in at 74, followed by senior Tanner Porter at 76 and junior Landon Makin with a 77 to round out the counted team scores.

Junior Hayes Mauss also posted 77 strokes and sophomore Beckham Bell was right behind him at 78. The other varsity participants were sophomore Dylan Hymas at 83 and sophomore Bridger Warr at 84.

The Falcons finished fourth in the JV round with sophomore Carter Wilson recording a 74 to lead his team in that division of the event.

Sept. 8: Falcons fifth at Fox Hollow

The Falcons were edged for fifth place in the fifth Region 3 tournament at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork.

The Pioneers again finished first with a 278, ahead of Corner Canyon at 282 and American Fork at 283. Lone Peak ended with a 290, just ahead of Skyridge at 293.

Finau finished third in the individual medalist standings with a great round of 68 (-4). Four Falcons carded a 75 on this occasion: Fuhriman, Porter, Makin and Mauss. Bell finished at 77 followed by Hymas at 82 and Wilson at 83 in the varsity group.

Skyridge was again fourth in the JV division with Warr shooting a fine round of 71 (-1) to lead his squad.

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Sept. 14: Falcons fifth at Soldier Hollow

The sixth Region 3 tournament was contested at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway. Lone Peak earned the top spot in this one at 279, followed by Corner Canyon at 283, Lehi at 286, American Fork at 290 and Skyridge at 296.

Makin shot the low round of the day for his team at 71 (-1). Fuhriman, Finau and Warr each posted 75 strokes to round out the combined team score for the Falcons.

Among the other varsity participants, Porter was next in at 76 with Hymas at 78, Bell at 84 and Mauss at 86.

Skyridge had a rough day in the JV round as well, finishing fifth with the best team card of the division turned in by senior Brandon Young at 78 strokes.

The next Region 3 tournament is set for Monday (Sept. 21) at the Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton.