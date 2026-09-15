Lehi Arts Council brings the classic mystery “Clue” to life

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Was it Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the wrench, or Colonel Mustard in the library with the candlestick? Find out at Lehi Arts Council’s production of the fast-paced comedy whodunit, “Clue.”

Based on the iconic 1985 movie and the classic Hasbro board game, this production brings all your favorite suspicious characters, secret passageways, and killer twists straight to our community. Directed by Cali Wilkes, “Clue” is loaded with a hilarious and talented cast that includes the accomplished Charlie Hudson as Wadsworth, Jay Breckenridge playing Colonel Mustard and Miss Scarlet played by Aubree Langford.

Other strong performances are expected from Mike Kim as Professor Plum, Brittney Miramontes as Mrs. White, Courtney Knight playing Mrs. Peacock and Elijah Newall as Mr. Green.

The remarkably strong cast is rounded out with Misha Bean as Yvette, Kaleb Phillips as Mr. Boddy, India Porter playing the singing telegram girl and Ethan Cecil as the cop.

Clue opens on Friday, Oct. 9 and runs through Oct. 24. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Lehi Arts Center, 685 N Center Street. Don’t miss a night of non-stop laughter where the body count stacks up and everyone is a suspect.

Tickets are available at https://lehiarts.org/tickets.