Pioneers win two more Region 3 golf meets

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys golf team won two more Region 3 tournaments in the past two weeks but dropped to third in the most recent one as a top player was absent while competing at a national event.

Sept. 3: Pioneers win at Meadow Brook

In the fourth Region 3 tournament at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville, Lehi was the overall winner for the second time at 274, followed by Corner Canyon at 279. Lone Peak and American Fork tied at 290 and Skyridge finished at 295.

It was the team’s best round so far this season in Region 3 meets. “It’s not always about how hard the course plays,” said assistant Coach Greg Neer. “It’s about hitting your targets.

“Brodyn Pace did exactly that today, rolling in with a personal-best 66 (-6), and with strong support from the rest of the team, we brought home consecutive Region 3 match wins.”

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A junior, Pace finished third in the individual medalist standings for this round. Sophomores Crue Harward and Jordan Ofahengaue each posted a 68 (-4). Three Pioneers came in at even-par 72: sophomore Simon Caceres, plus juniors Adi Notoa and Owen Combs.

Rounding out the varsity group, senior Zane Haehl registered a 77 and sophomore Tate Bollschweiler posted a 79. All the scores for the squad were under 80 again.

In the JV round, Lehi finished fifth by a single point. Senior Jaxson Malan was the team leader there with a score of 77.

Sept. 8: Lehi wins for third time at Fox Hollow

The Pioneers made it three in a row in the fifth Region 3 tournament at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork. Lehi carded a combined 278, ahead of Corner Canyon at 282 and American Fork at 283. Lone Peak scored a 290 with Skyridge at 293.

“Knowing that Fox Hollow is primarily where Skyridge and American Fork play and practice, we knew this match would be close, and we would have to be at our best to compete,” said Coach Johnny Revill.

“The boys played really well, even though we gave up 3-4 strokes on the last few holes. Crue Harward led the way with his best Region 3 match of the year with a 66 (-6), even after carding a double bogey on No. 10 when his drive kicked off a tree out of bounds.”

Ofahengaue was next in for Lehi at 69 (-3), followed by Notoa at 71 (-1) and Caceras at 72 to complete the counted scores. The other varsity participants included Pace right behind at 73, Combs at 75, Haehl at 76 and Malan at 84.

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The Pioneers were fifth in the JV round with senior Krew McMillen leading that squad with an 82.

“Our toughest test of the year will be on Monday, when we play at Soldier Hollow,” Revill said. “We will be without Jordan so we will be counting on some of our other players to step up and contribute.”

Sept. 14: Pioneers third at Soldier Hollow

The sixth Region 3 tournament was contested at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway. With Ofahengaue away at the Curry Cup Championship on Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf Tour in Farmingdale, New York, Lehi came in third.

Lone Peak earned the top spot in this one at 279, followed by Corner Canyon at 283, the Pioneers at 286, American Fork at 290 and Skyridge at 296.

Caceras had a great round and finished third in the overall medalist standings with a 67 (-5). The rest of the combined team score came from Notoa at 71 (-1), Harward at 72 and Combs at 76.

Pace and junior Carson Priest followed at 79 apiece while Haehl posted an 80 and Bollschweiler an 83 to complete the varsity group on this occasion.

Lehi shot one of its better rounds in the JV division to finish third with senior Van Ingram providing the top score of 78 for this squad.

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The next Region 3 tournament is set for Monday (Sept. 21) at the Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton.