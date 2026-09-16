Essay contest inspires Lehi fourth graders to become historians

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The unveiling of the new How Lehi Got Its Name historical marker on June 3 included more than a celebration of the city’s past—it also highlighted the next generation of storytellers through the inaugural Lehi Historical Marker Essay Contest.

Organized by the Lehi Historical Society and sponsored by John David and Danaca Hadfield of HADCO Construction, the contest invited fourth-grade students across Lehi to imagine a historical marker they would create about themselves, their families or their community. The project was designed to help children recognize that history is all around them and that the stories worth preserving are often closer than they realize.

Librarians from Lehi’s elementary schools selected a winning entry from each school. Those students each received a $25 prize courtesy of HADCO Construction. From those finalists, the Lehi Historical Society selected three community-wide award winners.

Lucas Hearn of River Rock Elementary received the Future Builder Award and a $200 prize. His essay focused on himself and reflected the spirit of the marker program’s mission to help children see their own place in history. In his entry, Lucas wrote, “He has no money, but he is happy with what he has.”

The Community Legacy Award, also accompanied by a $200 prize, was presented to Edee Rockwell of Lehi Elementary. Edee chose to tell the story of her great-grandfather, who operated a dairy on property that is now part of Thanksgiving Point. Judges praised her effort to preserve a family story that is also part of Lehi’s heritage.

The contest’s top honor, the “It Starts With Us” Grand Prize and a $500 award, went to Ellie Melville of Fox Hollow Elementary. Ellie’s essay explored the fascinating history behind Lehi’s Power Department, which celebrates 100 years next year. In the 1920s, Lehi’s mayor, Joseph S. Broadbent, was so outraged by the cost of electricity that he turned off the power citywide for one year until the city could get its own plant up and running.

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The full essays can be viewed at lehihistory.org.

Danaca Hadfield said the contest grew from a desire to help children form meaningful connections with the community where they live.

“HADCO builds communities from the ground up,” Hadfield said. “We build cities and communities, but really the heart and soul of communities are built on stories and connections, and our goal is to help foster that for the upcoming generation.”

The essay contest was part of a larger educational initiative tied to the Lehi Historical Marker Program, which included the distribution of historical marker trading cards, courtesy of a Lehi City PARC grant, to all local fourth graders. The program encourages students to learn about Lehi’s history while exploring the city’s growing network of historical markers.

The awards were presented during the marker unveiling, where descendants of early settlers, city leaders and community members gathered to celebrate Lehi’s heritage and naming. The Lehi Silver Band provided patriotic music throughout the evening as red, white and blue balloons decorated the podium in anticipation of both America’s upcoming 250th anniversary and Lehi’s role in that story. Cotton candy added a festive touch for attendees of all ages.

For organizers, the evening demonstrated that preserving history is not only about remembering the past—it is also about inspiring future generations to tell the stories that will one day become history themselves.