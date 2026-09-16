Pioneer football overcomes motivated Warriors

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School football team went on the road to play an enthusiastic, well-coached Weber squad on Friday (Sept. 11). Despite some hiccups, the Pioneers took the lead at the end of the first quarter and held it for the rest of the night, finishing with an exciting, hard-earned 28-14 victory.

The game did not start well for the visitors. Lehi got the ball first but had to punt on 4th-and-7, giving Weber possession on the 27-yard line.

The Warriors marched right down the field behind their three-year starter at quarterback and scored on a 25-yard pass play to go up 7-0 less than four minutes into the contest.

The Pioneers responded on their next possession. The first series produced a 4th-and-2 and Lehi elected to go for it. Junior running back Cam Bryce jump-started his monster night by bursting through a big hole opened by the offensive line, running over tacklers on his way to the Weber 11-yard line.

The drive stalled there, but senior kicker Finn McBride made a 28-yard field goal to reduce the gap to 3-7 with 5:18 to go in the period.

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On the ensuing kickoff, Weber took the ball from the 5-yard line all the way back to the Lehi 33, where the ball carrier was caught from behind by senior Cam Wren to save a touchdown.

This time it was the Warriors electing to go for it on fourth down and inches, but the defense stood tall and an official measurement showed the ball was short of the line to gain by about a foot, turning it back to the Pioneers on their own 27.

After a short ground gain, senior quarterback Briggs Jensen hit senior wide receiver Vince Ruelas, and with the help of some nice blocks by his teammates, the play was good for a 40-yard gain. Rushes by senior running back Sam Verbecky and Bryce brought the ball to the top of the red zone.

On second down, senior offensive lineman Micah Bateman plowed a path for Bryce to reach the 6-yard line. A penalty backed up the ball, but it didn’t matter as Jensen connected on a 16-yard throw to Wren in double coverage for the score.

The McBride PAT on the final play of the first quarter gave Lehi a 10-7 lead they would never relinquish. This time it was Weber going backwards with flags during their next possession.

The punt to sophomore Hendrix Cluff was returned 50 yards for a touchdown with the help of good blocking to make it 16-7 less than two minutes into the second period.

After an exchange of fruitless possessions, the Pioneers started their next drive on the 41-yard line. A Ruelas block helped Bryce to run to the 25. Lehi converted a 4th-and-4 on the next series, with Bateman again helping Bryce reach the 6-yard mark.

However, the ball backed up twice on penalties and a pass to the end zone was deflected. The ensuing field-goal try was blocked so the ball went over on downs.

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The stiff Pioneer defense again forced a punt after one series, which included a key play by junior defensive lineman Carter Smith to run the mobile Warrior quarterback out of bounds.

Cluff received the ball and returned it to the house for the second time in the contest, this time for 58 yards. A bad snap prevented the PAT, so the score remained 22-7 in Lehi’s favor with 5:27 remaining in the second quarter.

The Pioneers got the ball back once more before the break and got close to the red zone again, but a tipped pass was intercepted and returned 70 yards to narrow Weber’s deficit to 14-22 going to the locker room.

The Warriors got the ball first after the break and methodically worked their way down the field. Senior defensive back Porter Hobbs dragged down the Weber quarterback at the 2-yard line after a gain of 15 to save a score.

Senior defensive lineman Sterling Fillmore tackled for a loss of three yards on the next play, and two downs later sophomore defensive back Eli Cole intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the threat.

Later in the third period, Weber got as far as the 15-yard line but after three well-defended plays, the Warriors were forced to try a field goal that was blocked by senior linebacker Colt Kelley, so once again the home squad came up empty.

Lehi moved the ball well during their next drive with the fortuitous help of an offensive fumble recovery by Bateman. However, the Pioneers weren’t able to score after reaching the 3-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.

Lehi’s defensive pressure during the following Weber series was outstanding, forcing three incomplete passes including one thrown away from the end zone. The punter also had to hurry his kick from the back line, and it went out of bounds at the Warrior 15.

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Bryce made a good ground gain on first down, then reached the target from nine yards out the next play with Bateman again leading the way. The PAT was blocked, so the score stood at 28-14 with 8:25 remaining.

Weber wasn’t done yet. The Warriors drove down the field and reached inside the red zone, but the effort ended with a second pick by Cole, this time at the 5-yard line.

Lehi kept the ball on the ground and the chains moving during their final possession, running down the clock. Ruelas picked up 20 yards after a fake on a 3rd-and-1 at the Warrior 44-yard line, and the Pioneers took a knee rather than try to score again as a mark of respect for their hosts.

Bryce averaged about 10 yards a carry as he finished with 21 rushes for 209 yards of Lehi’s 312-yard ground total for the night. He also had three catches for 23 yards. Verbecky added 11 carries for 58 yards and also had a reception. Jensen added 134 passing yards and 25 on the ground.

Cluff had 33 kick-return yards along with his two-touchdown total of 108 yards on punt returns for an impressive 141 yards all on returns.

Senior linebacker Brody Downs led all tacklers with 10. Kelley finished with eight plus three hurries and three pass deflections. Senior linebacker Paul Unga also had eight tackles, four of them solo. Senior defensive lineman Trey Nelson assisted on seven tackles.

Cole and Hobbs each had five solo and six total tackles. Sophomore defensive back Li’i Unga supplied four tackles and two deflections. Fillmore was the architect of much of the pressure on the opposing quarterback, tallying six hurries plus four tackles.

“We played good enough to win by more,” said Coach Andy Hadfield. “We moved the ball and created opportunities but didn’t capitalize on all of them. The offense has some weaknesses but they’re improving. We had nine batted-down passes and four or five drops. We need to do better.

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“I challenged the skill position players on offense after this game,” the coach continued. “Our playmakers have to make plays. Our defense is good enough to keep us in any game, but we just have to finish our chances.”

It’s Homecoming week at Lehi and the Pioneers will be taking on cross-town rival Skyridge on Thursday (Sept. 17) at 7 p.m. “If we limit mistakes and play like we can, we have a chance. It’s going to be fun,” Hadfield concluded.