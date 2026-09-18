North Branch Meetinghouse marker honors generations of Lehi memories

Michelle Stallings | Guest Writer

Residents and friends gathered at the historic North Branch Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1150 N. 500 West for the unveiling of the old building’s historical marker on Sept. 9.

Dan Olds, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission led the program honoring the historic building, those who built it, the generations who made memories there and those now restoring it.

“We chose the North Branch Meetinghouse for a historical marker because it still stands as a remarkable reminder of those people and their determination to create a place of belonging,” Olds said. “It’s stone, brick and beautiful Gothic windows are worth preserving, but even more important are the generations of Lehi families whose lives unfolded within its walls.”

Gary and Rhea Lewis shared family stories connecting them to the building’s early history. Gary is the great-grandson of Henry Lewis, the first bishop of the Lehi Third Ward, while Rhea is the great- granddaughter of Jackson Wanlass, Henry’s first counselor.

Gary recalled that his great-grandfather was also Lehi’s first professional undertaker. His humorous stories included one about a child who hid in a coffin and slowly rose when curious churchgoers peered through the window. One woman was so frightened she ran herself and her baby carriage into a ditch.

Rhea shared that she and Gary discovered their great-grandfathers had served together while researching family history after their marriage. She also said that her great-grandparents held their wedding celebration in the North Branch Meetinghouse. The family, she said, “killed about every chicken they could find” to feed ward members a chicken dinner at the reception. Rhea herself was blessed in the building 88 years ago.

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Zeb and Jami Ray of Jami Ray Vintage shared the story of acquiring and restoring the building. After learning the lease on their Main Street shop was ending, Jami said she drove past the meetinghouse and felt it was where they were meant to be. The couple purchased the building and completed extensive renovations in nine months. Previously divided into two apartments, a wall was opened to reveal the original stage and arch. The Rays also preserved the original maple floors where generations danced and attended church meetings.

“We’re slowly but surely bringing it back to what it was,” Zeb said.

Jami said the couple sees themselves as caretakers of the historic building.

“I don’t know for how long we’ll own it, but I know that we will always do our best to help be good custodians of it because history is important,” she said. “Knowing where you come from is how you know where you’re going.”

Porter Wayman provided a clarinet solo of “I’ll Go Where You Want Me to Go.”

Lehi Mayor Paul Binns closed the program by reflecting on the generations who built the meetinghouse and worshipped and celebrated there.

“An historical marker may seem like a very small thing, but it gives us an opportunity to stop, to look back, remember and then to look forward,” Binns said. “We are not just the beneficiaries of the work of those who came before us. We are the caretakers of what they left us behind.”

The marker was unveiled by Brett Nielson, current bishop of the Lehi Third Ward, along with former bishops.

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Former ward members in attendance shared memories of plays, roadshows, dances and other events held in the building.

Following the ceremony, the Rays led a tour of the building, and pumpkin spice cake was served as a nod to the many wedding cakes once served there.

The marker reads:

“North Branch Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Built in 1894 near Lehi Junction, this Victorian Gothic chapel with arched windows served railroad workers and families in west Lehi. It features stone from the Lake Mountains and housed Lehi’s Third Ward from 1903 to 1953. Beyond worship services, the building hosted weddings, funerals and social gatherings.”

This is the 23rd marker of the Lehi Historical Society’s Historical Marker Program. The program is funded by the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, Lehi City PARC grants and 2026 sponsors Strata Networks and SIRQ Construction.

The next historical marker unveiling will honor the Miracle of the Salvation Wheat on Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Dry Creek Park at 1550 N. 100 West.