Pioneer girls tennis wins St. George tourney

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls tennis team captured first place in the Diadem Panther Slam tournament hosted by Pine View High School in St. George on Sept. 11-12. Salem Hills finished second and Hurricane was third in a field of eight teams.

The Pioneers claimed the bracket titles in all three singles divisions as well as First Doubles and finished in second place in No. 2 Doubles. The event used 8-game pro sets regular scoring (with ADs) for every match.

On Friday each program played the other three in their pool. Lehi started first against Carbon and the Pioneers swept every match 8-0 except in First Doubles, where the winning margin was 8-2.

Next up was Manti. Against the Templars, Lehi’s No. 1 Singles and Doubles won 8-1; Second Singles won 8-2; and No. 3 Singles and No. 2 Doubles scored 8-0 shutouts.

The Pioneers finished the preliminary round against Hurricane, where they still won every match but had to work a little harder. The scores were First Singles 8-1, No. 2 Singles 8-4, Third Singles 8-6, No. 1 Doubles 8-4 and Second Doubles 8-0.

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After the first day, individuals and doubles pairs were seeded into the gold or silver bracket based on their results to set up the competition for Saturday. Lehi players all competed in the gold bracket.

In No. 1 Singles, senior Ella Gonzalez first defeated North Sanpete’s entrant 8-5 and then Salem Hills 8-2 to earn her gold medal.

In Second Singles, junior Kinley Olson was matched in the semifinal against Deseret Peak’s representative and retired her 8-0 before doing the same to the Skyhawk entry.

In No. 3 Singles, sophomore Sahasya Sandepogu easily handled her Hawk opponent in the semifinals 8-1 and then pulled out a thrilling 9-7 victory over the Tiger finalist.

In the First Doubles bracket, senior Breckyn Holindrake and junior Claire Thatcher first prevailed over North Sanpete’s duo 8-1 and then defeated the Salem Hills pair 8-2.

In No. 2 Doubles, seniors Liberty Salcido and Abigail Cox eliminated the Golden Eagles team 8-4 but fell in the exciting final to the Skyhawks 9-7.

The Lehi JV squad ended up getting first, second, fourth and sixth place out of 32 teams in their doubles competition format.

“We played well down in the St. George tournament,” said Coach Glen Zobell. “Our team continues to improve with every match we play, capitalizing on aggregation of marginal gains.

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“I’m proud of our Varsity and JV for all the hard work they put in on and off the court,” he added. “They’re an awesome example of the Lehi community.”