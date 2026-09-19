Skyridge outlasts adversity to conquer Lehi

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge football team secured intra-city bragging rights on Thursday (Sept. 17) during a tough 28-20 road victory over the Lehi Pioneers. The highly anticipated cross-town rivalry lived up to the hype, but it was Skyridge’s dominant trench men and composure that secured the win.

The foundation of the triumph lay squarely on the shoulders of the Skyridge offensive line led by senior Andy Anderson and junior Simote Afu.

Facing a hostile crowd and an aggressive Lehi defensive front, the offensive line established control early, giving junior quarterback Jagger Fountaine the time he needed to dissect the Pioneer secondary.

“I want to give a shout out to Jagger, pushing through an injury and never giving up tonight,” said senior linebacker Rex Caswell. “Our running backs powered through every tackle, and our O-line with Jagger being injured, he didn’t get touched once.”

Fountaine scored first on a short run. Lehi answered when Paul Unga intercepted a pass and ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown.

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“Jagger played a tremendous game tonight and distributed the ball really well all across the field,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “He made some big-time throws and some explosive plays and led the team tonight.”

Fountaine finished the game completing 22-of-35 (63%) passes for 342 yards with three touchdowns and one pick.

A weather delay forced a temporary halt and sent fans scrambling for cover with umbrellas near the end of the second quarter. After play resumed, Lehi fought back hard in unconventional ways.

Fountaine found senior wide receiver Omarian Sanders behind the Pioneer secondary for a 54-yard touchdown reception, but Lehi’s Cam Wren immediately responded with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The teams went into halftime tied 14-14.

“This game was not as clean as we wanted it to be, but we battled and we found a way to win tonight,” said Fountaine. “Defense played amazingly well and only gave up seven points on the defensive side of the ball. Offense made the plays that we needed to and at the end of the day we got the win.”

The Falcon offense came out in the second half determined to run the football and dominate the time of possession.

A four-yard TD toss to Sanders kept the Falcons ahead, but it was Fountaine’s perfectly placed 54-yard strike to sophomore receiver Malosi Shepard late in the third quarter that ultimately sealed the win for Skyridge.

Sanders racked up 104 yards on four catches with two scores while Shepard added 102 yards on three receptions with one touchdown. Junior running back Beckham Bennett was the leading rusher with 13 carries for 48 yards.

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“This was a heck of a game,” said Hemm. “Lehi came out extremely prepared and played excellent. Coach Hadfield had his team ready. I was proud of our boys and of the resiliency and toughness they showed tonight.”

“The O-line played outstanding,” said Shepard. “They gave him so much time to be able to throw deep. The receivers were running unselfish routes tonight and getting other people open and it really paid off.”

While the offense provided the fireworks, the Skyridge defense proved why they are considered one of the stingiest units in Region 3.

With sacks by senior defensive end Sua Ripley and junior defensive lineman Veni Fuatapu plus pressure from senior defensive lineman Carter Seu, they forced the Pioneer quarterback into several hurried throws.

After giving up some yards to Lehi’s ground game in the first half, the Falcon defense adjusted its front to shut down the run, limiting the Pioneers to six points in the second half.

Caswell, senior linebackers Sa Tanuvasa and sophomore linebacker Drayson Afalava dominated every inch of the field, delivering crucial stops and successfully locking up the Lehi offense. The Falcon secondary also contributed by containing the Pioneer receivers and not allowing chunk plays.

Caswell tallied six solo and 11 total tackles and Tanuvasa also made 11 combined tackles along with two pass deflections. Junior linebacker Jackson Horsley and senior defensive back Trey Harper each had two deflections to go with six and five tackles, respectively.

“I felt we made some good adjustments at the half with our physicality and our attitude,” said Caswell. “We came out stronger and made selfless plays so the other guy could make the play.”

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In a scoreless fourth quarter, the Skyridge defense stood tallest, continuously turning away the desperate Pioneers comeback attempts and leaving no room for a late-game miracle. Hemm praised his defense for stopping Lehi on crucial third downs and sealing the win.

“The game is what it is because of the defense,” said Hemm. “We have two non-offensive touchdowns by Lehi, and defense did a tremendous job all night long of forcing them into third (down) and longs.”

From broken-down buses and storm delays to injuries, the Falcons have turned every obstacle this season into fuel. This win proves exactly how resilient the team has become.

“There is a lot of adversity and things we have battled internally this year,” Hemm said. “As a result, our boys have come together and become stronger.

“We have dealt with lightning for four games this year, so we are always ready for the unpredictable setbacks,” the coach continued. “We are being tested. We have injuries and players playing through injuries. We love the fight.”

“I love this team, we have the chemistry to push us far,” said Caswell. “Coach Hemm says it all the time, ‘we love the adversity, we want the adversity and it makes us better.’”

“I was in a boot all week and I came out in warmups tonight, feeling iffy, but having the team around me and making sure I was okay really brought me energy and confidence,” said Fountaine. “The guys making plays for me took my mind off the ankle.”

Hemm said, “Ultimately, going through the grind this year has brought us closer and has taught us to trust in the unit and trust the guy next to you, and it has brought accountability for each guy doing their job and executing.”

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“We are more happy when someone else scores, we are more happy when someone gets a block and we are more happy when someone else does something for them,” said Sheperd. “We are family and we really love each other that much.”

“You couldn’t ask for a better game or a better environment than this game. The City of Lehi showed up tonight. We love the energy of the crowd,” said Caswell.

Skyridge advances to 4-1 on the season, owning the city for one more year. Next up, Skyridge hosts Corner Canyon on Friday (Sept. 25) with kickoff at 7 p.m.