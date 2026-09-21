Falcon girls soccer fourth after first league round

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team is tied for fourth place in Region 3 with a 1-3 mark after the first round of league play concluded.

The Falcons competed well but lost both of their matches last week, bringing their overall record to 2-9. “The last two matches against Lone Peak and Corner Canyon were battles,” said Coach Jhoan Alvizo.

Sept. 15: Lone Peak 4, Skyridge 2

Playing at home, the Falcons battled back from a deficit to knot the score at two apiece in the second half, but the Knights scored twice more before the final whistle to claim the victory.

Senior midfielder Bentley Knight and junior midfielder Hallee Sheffield each found the target for the hosts, with senior forward Cambri Condie providing an assist.

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“In the match against Lone Peak, we came from behind to level it at 2-2, but in our efforts to attack, we left ourselves exposed, and Lone Peak was able to capitalize,” the coach said.

Sept. 17: Corner Canyon 2, Skyridge 1 (2OT)

The Falcons again responded to tie this match at 1-1 in the second period after trailing to the Chargers at the half. They were able to hold them out of the net during the first overtime, but Corner Canyon got the golden goal in the second extra period to collect the win.

Senior forward Aexa Blood made the lone score for Skyridge with an assist from sophomore midfielder Lily Boren.

“Against Corner Canyon, our girls had control of the game, but it was a very physical game and that was a challenge,” Alvizo said. “Losing in overtime is always tough, but each game the girls are so close and competing.

“The beauty of this game is we play each opponent twice, so we must learn and prepare for the second half of region play and go again,” he said. “The girls have great attitudes and are hungry.

“They know how close they are in each game, and for me, as the coach, it is up to me to help them set up and prepare in the best way possible.

“We are looking forward to the second half of region play and will battle to help us finish in the highest possible seed we can get for the playoffs,” the coach concluded.

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The Falcons will begin the second round of region tilts this week at American Fork on Tuesday (Sept. 22) at 3:30 p.m. and will then host Lehi on Thursday (Sept. 24) for Senior Night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.