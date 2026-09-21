Lehi Sports Lehi Homecoming celebration Published 4 hours ago on September 21, 2026 By Lehi Free Press Photos by Jim Ballard. Related Topics:featured Don't Miss Pioneer football falls to Falcons after tough battle Continue Reading Advertisement You may like Pioneer football falls to Falcons after tough battle Pioneer girls soccer is 2nd in league Lehi unites in service and honors local heroes during 9/11 Day of Service Falcon girls soccer fourth after first league round Skyridge outlasts adversity to conquer Lehi Local Kiwanis Club’s donation empowers LHS Key Club to expand service Pioneer girls tennis wins St. George tourney North Branch Meetinghouse marker honors generations of Lehi memories Lehi residents ask City Council for changes at Legacy Center Incorrect measuring led to oversized AF structure approval; Lehi neighbor files court injunction Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.