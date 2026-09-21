Pioneer girls soccer is 2nd in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls soccer team split their second set of Region 3 matches to finish the first round at 2-2 and in a tie for second place with American Fork. The overall Pioneer record now stands at 8-6 on the season.

Sept. 10: Lehi 1, Corner Canyon 0

The Pioneers got the game’s only goal from freshman midfielder Liv Seitzinger with an assist from junior midfielder Tessa Richards in the first half. Sophomore Siena Wells earned the shutout between the pipes.

“We came out strong and played some of the best passing soccer we have played in a while,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “They worked for each other against a team that was determined to break any rhythm and make it a physical battle.

“Our players were unfazed by the many fouls against us and kept playing,” he continued. “Aly Badger was a solid rock in the back for us and our midfielders led by Tessa Richards and Liv Seitzinger were great on the ball and provided opportunities for our forwards who all did a great job today.

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“Corner Canyon is always a tough team to play especially on their tiny field that doesn’t allow for any spacing,” Hartmann added. “Lilie Watson, Ashley Gardner and Eiley Baker all had great games offensively. Now we start preparing for AF.”

Sept. 17: American Fork 2, Lehi 1

Down two starters, the Pioneers came out on the short end of a tough match on the road. “We played well enough to win but the breaks didn’t fall our way this time,” the coach said.

“We dominated the first 25 minutes and missed two huge chances and then ended the half by giving up a goal we should have done a lot better on,” he said.

“Then the second half was a bit of the same with us in possession and creating the chances, including two shots that bounced off crossbars and a save on the line before AF got a half chance and finished it.

“Down 0-2 we kept pushing and got a goal from junior defender Aly Badger with plenty of time on the clock, but we just couldn’t find the little bit of luck to finish our chances,” Hartmann said.

“Once again we hit two crossbars and had one shot saved on the line and multiple corners that bounced all over the line except in,” he added. Wells went the distance in the net. “Our missing girls could have brought us something a little different, but it’s on to the next one.”

The second round of region play begins on Tuesday (Sept. 22) when Lone Peak comes to town for a 3:30 p.m. contest. On Thursday (Sept. 24), the Pioneers will visit Skyridge for a 7 p.m. kickoff.