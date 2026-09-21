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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

9 hours ago

on

ALLYCEIA MAAE

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Volleyball

POSITIONS: Setter/Defensive Specialist

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: The Falcons use multiple setters but Allyceia leads them all with 334 assists at a pace of 5.1 per set. She also ranks third on the team in service aces with 28 and is fourth with 7.1 digs per set.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: A heavy-hitting team like the Falcons requires precise passing and Allyceia has committed just one error in 537 ball-handling attempts. She is a key piece in the team’s 17-4 run to date.

Beky Beaton

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