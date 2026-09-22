Ofahengaue places high at national golf event

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Lehi sophomore Jordan Ofahengaue has added another impressive finish to his growing list of accomplishments on the national junior golf scene.

Ofahengaue competed last week in the Curry Cup, the culminating championship event wrapping up the fifth season of Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf Tour. He entered the tournament as the 12th seed but finished in sixth place.

The event was staged September 15-17 at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale (NY), which has a par score of 71.

Ofahengaue shot a bogey-free first round and finished at 69 with birdies on the No. 4 and No. 17 holes. Most of the competitors recorded their best rounds that day, when conditions were the most favorable.

In Round 2, Ofahengaue had four birdies but finished at 74 (+3). In the third round, he had an eagle and two birdies but carded a 76 (+5) to complete the tournament with a score of 219. He was just three strokes out of second place.

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He qualified for the Curry Cup by earning points at summer tournaments in Florida, Arizona, New Jersey and California. The top boys and girls in the cumulative U.S. Tour results advanced to the New York finale along with their counterparts from the European Tour.

Now entering its fifth season, UNDERRATED Golf continues to evolve as a purpose-driven business endeavor committed to balancing participation in the sport and expanding competitive pathways for student-athletes from every community.

Season 5 once again blended elite competition with leadership development, mentorship and exposure to career pathways that extend well beyond the course.

“From day one, UNDERRATED Golf has never just been about playing the game,” said Stephen Curry. “It’s about creating access and opening doors for young athletes who might not have seen themselves in this space before.

“Golf gave me so many opportunities and I’ve always believed the game should be more inclusive. Five seasons in, it’s amazing to see how this platform continues to grow and impact the next generation.”

Each stop on the U.S. Tour is intentionally structured as both a championship environment and a development platform. At every regional event, an estimated 120 student-athletes competed in tournament-style play while also participating in curated programming focused on long-term success.

Beyond the leaderboard, participants engaged directly with college golf coaches, golf executives and industry leaders, reinforcing the tour’s commitment to developing the whole individual.

UNDERRATED Golf, established by Stephen Curry in 2022, is a purpose-driven platform committed to expanding equity, access and opportunity in the game of golf for student-athletes from underrepresented communities and female players.

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Inspired by Curry’s own journey as an overlooked athlete, the initiative celebrates the underdog while working to level the playing field in a sport where opportunity has historically been limited.

Through a competitive junior golf tour, mentorship programming and career development initiatives, UNDERRATED Golf provides talented young golfers with a national stage to gain exposure, build meaningful connections and unlock pathways to success on and off the course.